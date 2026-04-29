GoNoodle and Great Wolf Lodge Partner to Bring Adventure, Movement, and Imagination to Kids Everywhere

New immersive video experience featuring Squatchy Berger at the beloved family resort brings movement, storytelling, and splashtacular fun to classrooms and homes.

ATLANTA, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoNoodle, the leading platform for kids' movement and mindfulness, today announced a new partnership with Great Wolf Lodge, a premier collection of family resorts featuring an incredible indoor water park, to launch an immersive, movement-based video experience that brings the spirit of adventure to life for kids everywhere.

Kicking off as the school year winds down and families look ahead to summer, the collaboration introduces "Great Wolf Stomp: The Squatchy Remix!", a high-energy, imagination-fueled journey led by GoNoodle fan-favorite Squatchy Berger. Designed for both classrooms and homes, the experience invites kids to run, climb, slide, and celebrate their way through a playful escapade inspired by all the family adventures found at Great Wolf Lodge. Great Wolf Lodge will also have the opportunity to extend the content across its resorts and include it as part of its line-up of family-friendly entertainment offerings.

At the heart of the partnership is a shared mission: creating joyful, meaningful experiences that bring families and communities together. Great Wolf Lodge is known for bringing joy to families through immersive, hands-on activities that strengthen family bonds and whimsical entertainment options that spark imagination.

"Every child deserves access to the joy and wonder of adventure," said KC Estenson, CEO of GoNoodle. "Great Wolf Lodge brings an unmatched sense of fun, imagination, and shared experience for families, and together we're making their unique resort experience accessible anywhere, whether kids are in the classroom or at home. This partnership is about unlocking joyful movement and giving every child the chance to be part of something bigger, an adventure they can feel, move through, and remember."

In the new video experience, kids embark on a story-driven journey:

Leading kids through the "Great Wolf Stomp: The Squatchy Remix," building coordination, confidence, and self-expression with signature moves: stomp, clap, howl, and freestyle

Bringing water park adventure to life through movement, as kids imagine sliding, splashing, and playing alongside Squatchy

Inspiring active exploration with Adventure Park-style play, encouraging kids to climb, swing, and move through story-driven challenges

Ending in a high-energy celebration that empowers kids to freestyle, connect, and express themselves as part of their "pack"

The experience mirrors the real-world magic of Great Wolf Lodge, where families engage in a wide range of adventures, from water slides and interactive attractions to creative, story-driven play experiences, all designed to bring families together and help create lasting memories. Families staying at Great Wolf Lodge will also find the new video playing on screens throughout their visit, extending the Squatchy-led adventure right onto the resort floor and turning every stay into part of the same story kids know and love from school and home. GoNoodle extends that same spirit into everyday environments, helping kids build healthy habits through movement, play, and emotional wellness.

"We're excited to partner with GoNoodle to create content that engages viewers through joyful movement based on the incredible family adventures experienced at Great Wolf Lodge," shared Brooke Patterson, Chief Brand Officer for Great Wolf Lodge. "We hope through our partnership we can create a shared family experience that is reminiscent of what families experience at our resorts."

The partnership launches as kids end their school year, kicking off into the summer of adventure, encouraging kids to stay active, curious, and engaged all summer long. Whether in the classroom during end-of-year celebrations or at home with family, kids can continue the adventure, bridging physical activity, creativity, and storytelling in one seamless experience.

From classroom to living room to lodge, the message is clear: The adventure doesn't end, it just gets bigger.

About GoNoodle

GoNoodle is a media and technology company committed to creating joy, health, and self-discovery in elementary-aged kids (and the adults in their lives). We make videos and games that get kids up and moving and developing their wellness, mental health, equanimity, and resilience. GoNoodle is in millions of homes and 83% of U.S. public and private elementary schools. Kids love it because it's fun. Teachers love it because it engages students and reinforces the curriculum. Parents love it because it's meant to fuel their kids and bring them closer. To learn more, visit GoNoodle.com.

About Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. owns and operates North America's largest family of indoor water park resorts. Great Wolf Lodge offers a fully integrated resort experience designed specifically for families, with an expansive indoor water park, family-friendly attractions, fun-filled entertainment, delectable eateries and more, all under one roof. The company has locations in: Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; Sandusky, Ohio; Traverse City, Mich.; Kansas City, Kan.; Williamsburg, Va.; Pocono Mountains, Pa.; Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada; Mason, Ohio; Grapevine, Texas; Grand Mound, Wash., Fitchburg, Mass., Charlotte, N.C.; Garden Grove, Calif., Colorado Springs, Colo., Bloomington, Minn., LaGrange, Ga., Gurnee, Ill.; Scottsdale, Ariz.; Manteca, Calif. and Perryville, Md. The company celebrated the grand opening of new resorts in Webster, Texas in August 2024, Naples, Fla. in Sept. 2024, and Mashantucket, Conn. in May 2025.

SOURCE GoNoodle