Math in Motion: GoNoodle Hosts St. Jude Math-A-Thon® Activities to Support Classroom Learning and Charity

GoNoodle introduces St. Jude Math-A-Thon content within its STEM Lab channel, offering schools end-of-year learning activities that support a charitable cause

ATLANTA, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoNoodle, a platform focused on movement-based learning, today announced it will host St. Jude Math-A-Thon® activities within its STEM Lab channel, bringing inspiration, joyful learning, and meaningful engagement to classrooms nationwide. The St. Jude Math-A-Thon is an educational fundraiser that encourages students to practice math skills while supporting the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Through this integration, educators can access a selection of interactive, movement-based activities designed to reinforce math concepts and celebrate student learning. Schools that choose to participate may also engage in optional fundraising to benefit St. Jude, where families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

As part of this initiative, St. Jude is featured on GoNoodle's STEM Lab channel, where the Math-A-Thon activities are highlighted. The content combines math practice, movement, and reflection to support classroom engagement, particularly during the end-of-year period.

GoNoodle's STEM Lab channel offers a variety of movement-based videos and activities aligned to math and science learning. By featuring Math-A-Thon resources within the channel, educators have an additional option for integrating high-energy academic content into the school day.

"GoNoodle is focused on helping classrooms stay active and engaged," said KC Estenson, CEO of GoNoodle. "By hosting Math-A-Thon activities within our STEM Lab channel, we're providing educators with another way to reinforce learning through movement while supporting a charitable cause."

The Math-A-Thon activities available on GoNoodle are designed for kindergarten through fifth grade and include:

Movement-based brain breaks that reinforce math concepts

"Classroom sprint" activities that encourage problem-solving and collaboration

Interactive videos that help students reflect on what they've learned throughout the school year

Schools interested in deepening student engagement can also explore St. Jude at School programs, which offer age-appropriate opportunities for students to connect learning with service throughout the year. These programs are designed to be flexible and educator-led, helping schools integrate philanthropy into the classroom in meaningful and manageable ways.

By hosting Math-A-Thon activities on GoNoodle, schools have the option to:

Reinforce math instruction using movement-based content

Celebrate student learning at the end of the school year

Participate in an optional fundraising program supporting children with serious illnesses

Educators can access the activities through GoNoodle's STEM Lab channel, offering a simple way to incorporate movement and math into classrooms nationwide.

About GoNoodle

GoNoodle is a leading kids' content platform that brings movement, music, and mindfulness into the classroom and family homes, engaging students while reinforcing curriculum. GoNoodle is in 83% of U.S. Public Elementary schools, providing over 2 million teachers and 25 million unique students and families with content that inspires and entertains. For more information, visit gonoodle.com.

SOURCE GoNoodle