González Byass USA Appoints Colangelo & Partners as Agency of Record

Partnership will support U.S. communications for a curated portfolio of international wine brands

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- González Byass USA , a leading importer and distributor of premium international wines and spirits from renowned producers, has selected Colangelo & Partners, a leading fine wine, spirits, and lifestyle public relations agency, for corporate and brand communications efforts.

As the company's agency of record in the U.S., Colangelo & Partners will oversee integrated communications efforts for a curated selection of González Byass USA's wines, supporting brand awareness and positioning across trade, consumer, and lifestyle media. The agency will focus on the following wineries:

González Byass USA represents a diverse portfolio of wine and spirits producers worldwide, spanning historic estates and family-owned wineries across Europe and South America, each recognized for its commitment to quality, regional expression, and long-term stewardship of its vineyards.

"Colangelo & Partners brings deep expertise in fine wine communications and a strong understanding of the U.S. media landscape," says González Byass USA CEO Andrew Sinclair. "We look forward to working together to elevate the visibility of our priority brands and strengthen their presence with key audiences."

The collaboration will unfold throughout 2026, with Colangelo & Partners managing ongoing media relations, storytelling activations, and strategic brand communications for the selected portfolio, with a focus on long-term brand building and consistent media engagement.

"We are honored to partner with González Byass USA and support such an exceptional group of wineries," says Colangelo & Partners COO Felipe Gonzalez-Gordon. "This is a portfolio defined by heritage, authenticity, and a true sense of place, and we are excited to help share these stories with U.S. media in a meaningful and long-term way."

For more information, visit: www.gonzalezbyassusa.com and www.colangelopr.com

About González Byass USA

González Byass USA is a leading national importer and marketer of a distinguished portfolio of wines and spirits from the González Byass family's estates in Spain, Chile, and Mexico. The company is also the exclusive U.S. importer of a thoughtfully curated selection of distinctive wines from Argentina, Austria, France, Italy, and Portugal. Guided by a mission to build and nurture brands that authentically represent their regions, with a strong focus on environmental responsibility, González Byass USA recently expanded its wine portfolio through a merger with Carolina Wine Brands.

González Byass USA is a subsidiary of González Byass, one of Spain's most internationally recognized wine producers. Now led by the fifth generation of the family, González Byass encompasses fourteen family-owned estates across Spain, Chile, and Mexico, producing quality-driven wines and spirits rooted in terroir-focused viticulture and a long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship for generations to come.

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners is the leading fine wine and spirits integrated communications agency in the United States, sought after by top brands and industry players for quality results, creativity and a return on investment. The professionals at Colangelo & Partners work with integrity and passion to influence how US audiences perceive their clients: earning consistent, high-quality positive media coverage; organizing signature events; strategizing and executing standout digital campaigns, and implementing trade programs that strengthen relationships within the industry. Colangelo & Partners' clientele includes global, instantly recognizable brands, and passionate, up-and-coming vignerons and distillers, regional and national institutions and technology and e-commerce companies innovating in the beverage alcohol sector.

SOURCE González Byass