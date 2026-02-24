Neyen de Apalta Launches Ancestral de Apalta Cabernet Sauvignon in the U.S. Market

Ungrafted vines planted in 1889 are reborn through Neyen de Apalta's regenerative vision in Apalta, Colchagua Valley

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neyen de Apalta proudly announces the U.S. launch of Ancestral de Apalta Cabernet Sauvignon 2023, a singular expression of heritage and innovation crafted from ungrafted vines originally planted in 1889. Now available in the United States, this limited-production Cabernet Sauvignon captures the historic soul of Apalta through a contemporary, regenerative lens.

Ancestral de Apalta Cabernet Sauvignon Launches in the U.S. Market

Sourced from Apalta's lower slopes, home to some of Chile's oldest ungrafted Cabernet Sauvignon vines, Ancestral de Apalta represents the revival of a historic vineyard cultivated entirely under regenerative organic and biodynamic practices. Deep-rooted and minimally intervened upon, these ancestral vines produce fruit of remarkable elegance, structure, and authenticity.

"Ancestral de Apalta is a tribute to the generations that came before us," said Gonzalo Bertelsen, Winemaker at Neyen de Apalta. "These ungrafted vines, planted in 1889, have endured through time. Today, through regenerative viticulture and minimal intervention, we allow them to express their full character, honoring their past while shaping the future of Apalta's vineyards."

Five Pillars of Ancestral de Apalta Cabernet Sauvignon

Ancestral Vineyard: From ungrafted vines planted in 1889

From ungrafted vines planted in 1889 Regenerative Vision: 100% organic, biodynamic, and regenerative practices

100% organic, biodynamic, and regenerative practices Minimal Intervention: Winemaking that allows terroir to lead

Winemaking that allows terroir to lead Distinctive Terroir: Apalta's slopes, while terraces deliver depth and typicity

With 13% alcohol, balanced acidity (4.23 g/L), and refined structure, the wine pairs beautifully with grilled meats and herb-seasoned dishes. The 2023 vintage benefited from a long, gradual ripening season, producing a Cabernet Sauvignon of remarkable depth and balance. Hand-harvested and minimally vinified, the wine reveals a deep red color with bluish reflections and layered aromas of ripe berries, toasted oak, vanilla, and subtle earthy notes. On the palate, it is structured and polished, with refined tannins and a long, persistent finish

Ancestral de Apalta Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 is available in the U.S. market through select fine wine retailers and on-premise accounts. Neyen de Apalta is imported by US-based subsidiary González Byass USA.

For more information, samples, or trade inquiries, please contact: Ali Pinedo ( [email protected] )

About Neyen de Apalta

Neyen de Apalta is part of the Viñedos Veramonte family of estates, dedicated to organic and regenerative viticulture that ensures healthy, living soils and sustainable vineyards over time. By cultivating balance in the vineyard and employing minimal intervention in the winery, Neyen de Apalta produces wines that authentically express the full potential of their terroir. The estate's portfolio includes Neyen and Primus in the Colchagua Valley, alongside Ritual and Veramonte in the Casablanca Valley under the Viñedos Veramonte umbrella. Each wine reflects character, elegance, and the distinctive identity of its vineyard site.

About González Byass USA

González Byass USA is a leading national importer and marketer of a distinguished portfolio of wines and spirits from the González Byass family's estates in Spain, Chile, and Mexico. The company is also the exclusive U.S. importer of a thoughtfully curated selection of distinctive wines from Argentina, Austria, France, Italy, and Portugal. Guided by a mission to build and nurture brands that authentically represent their regions, with a strong focus on environmental responsibility, González Byass USA recently expanded its wine portfolio through a merger with Carolina Wine Brands.

González Byass USA is a subsidiary of González Byass, one of Spain's most internationally recognized wine producers. Now led by the fifth generation of the family, González Byass encompasses fourteen family-owned estates across Spain, Chile, and Mexico, producing quality-driven wines and spirits rooted in terroir-focused viticulture and a long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship for generations to come.

SOURCE González Byass