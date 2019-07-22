Goo Goo Galaxy Crash Lands on Earth and Sells Out in 2 Hours!

Excitement for the Goo Drops' Earth arrival was built with a massive teaser campaign developed in partnership with celebrated YouTube and Instagram content creators. The campaign culminated in a big reveal and special event offering an exclusive early purchase opportunity at FAO Schwarz in New York City. The highly anticipated event had kids lining up out the door and around the block, and the product sold out in only two hours. "We jumped at the opportunity to offer an exclusive event and first chance to purchase Goo Goo Galaxy for our customers," said David Niggli, chief merchandising officer, FAO Schwarz. "Our goal is to create unique and curated experiences within the store, and clearly the Goo Goo Galaxy crash landing event hit the mark. The product flew off our shelves in record time."

Chris Byrne, independent toy analyst aka The Toy Guy®, attended the event and predicts that Goo Goo Galaxy will be a top toy this holiday season. "The line is an inspired combination of quirky characters, slime play, and a cast of characters that's as fresh as it is fun. It's innovative in design and delivers classic solo and social play, so it's no surprise kids responded to these awesome aliens." As the spectacular FAO sell-out shows, kids quickly fell in love with their new alien best friends, and this magical toy is sure to be at the top of kids' wish lists this holiday season.

Beginning August 1, Goo Goo Galaxy will be available online and retail locations nationwide, wherever toys are sold. Goo Goo Galaxy Series 1 Single Packs have an MSRP of $14.99. To learn more about the Goo Drops, visit youtube.com/moosetubesquad, googoogalaxy.com or moosetoys.com.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make children Superhappy, it's at the heart of everything we do. The team has innovation in its DNA and is famous for the design, development, and manufacture of award-winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys leads in categories including collectibles, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognized as the most creative company in the industry.

We are a family run business but that doesn't mean we are small-time, we shook up the toy industry in 2014 with the global phenomenon Shopkins and through these pint-sized characters, reinvigorated the way children play. Not satisfied to stop at toys, we have also stretched ourselves into creating content, entertainment and making worldwide licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, but our 500-strong team is scattered globally, spreading the Superhappy.

