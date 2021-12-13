Good Culture Celebrates Ridiculously Good People This Holiday Season with a Chance to Win

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Good Culture , the clean-label cultured foods brand credited with revolutionizing cottage cheese, is celebrating the people in this world who are so good, it's ridiculous. Good Culture is rewarding these "ridiculously good people" with a chance to win the grand prize of a kitchen stand mixer (valued at $650) and a year's worth of Good Culture products.

To spread the good word, Good Culture is asking its community to nominate a friend and/or loved one who makes the world better. One ridiculously good nominee will win the grand prize kitchen stand mixer and a year's worth of Good Culture, while five runners up will win limited edition swag and free product. Good Culture will share nominees on their social channels throughout the month of December. The winner will be chosen on December 22nd.

"In an ongoing effort to celebrate all things ridiculously good this holiday season, we want to hear from you," says Jesse Merrill , chief executive officer and co-founder of Good Culture. "Who are the people who make you feel ridiculously good, or do ridiculously good things for your community? Maybe it's a friend, a neighbor, a teacher or someone else - let's celebrate them."

To enter, share an in-feed post on your Instagram celebrating the ridiculously good person or people in your life. Use #ridiculouslygood, tag us @good_culture and tell us why they're ridiculously good or click here to nominate someone on Good Culture's website.

For more information about all Good Culture products or to keep up with Good Culture's latest news, please visit www.goodculture.com or follow them on social: Instagram at @good_culture , Facebook at goodculturefood .

About Good Culture:

Founders Jesse Merrill and Anders Eisner saw that cottage cheese, an overlooked superfood, had potential to be a leader in the real food trend, so they reinvigorated the dairy aisle with certified organic, pasture-raised, high protein, low sugar, additive-free, delicious cottage cheese. The success of their flagship product led to expansion into other cultured food offerings including probiotic-rich sour cream. Good Culture is a proud partner of 1% for the Planet, supporting soil health and regenerative agriculture and is a certified B Corporation.

