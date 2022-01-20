Good Culture Celebrates U.S. Marine Jason Mackinnon, Winner of Ridiculously Good People Contest

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Culture , the clean-label cultured foods brand credited with revolutionizing cottage cheese, is thrilled to announce a deserving winner in their holiday "Ridiculously Good People" contest. Good Culture wanted to celebrate all the ridiculous good in the world during the holiday season and asked its community to nominate "ridiculously good people," a friend or loved one who makes the world better. The nominations poured in from entrants far and wide!

Jason Mackinnon won the grand prize of a kitchen stand mixer and a year’s worth of Good Culture products. Good Culture names U.S. Marine Jason Mackinnon the winner of their Ridiculously Good People Contest

The Ridiculously Good Person that stood out among the rest was Jason Mackinnon who won the grand prize of a kitchen stand mixer (valued at $650) and a year's worth of Good Culture products. Jason was nominated by his mother-in-law, Karen Anderson, who shared that he is a four-time deployed U.S. Marine and the first to help anyone in need. A hero both home and abroad, Karen said that Jason has saved lives by pulling a man out of a burning car and performing the Heimlich on a choking woman. Karen proudly says, "Maybe it's his training, but I think it's just his good soul. He doesn't think for a second before he jumps in to help. To top it off, he is humble and never wants any recognition or praise. He just says, 'it's the right thing to do.'"

"This was such an unexpected surprise," says Jason. "We love cottage cheese and sour cream in our household and my wife uses them in so many recipes. She's as thrilled about this prize as I am!"

Good Culture wants to congratulate Jason and thank all those ridiculously good people for the ridiculously good impact they have on their communities!

Keep up with Good Culture's latest news at www.goodculture.com or follow them on social: Instagram at @good_culture , Facebook at goodculturefood .

About Good Culture:

Founders Jesse Merrill and Anders Eisner saw that cottage cheese, an overlooked superfood, had potential to be a leader in the real food trend, so they reinvigorated the dairy aisle with certified organic, pasture-raised, high protein, low sugar, additive-free, delicious cottage cheese. The success of their flagship product led to expansion into other cultured food offerings including probiotic-rich sour cream. Good Culture is a proud partner of 1% for the Planet, supporting soil health and regenerative agriculture and is a certified B Corporation.

Contact: Anjie Oberholzer, [email protected], 484.241.6926

SOURCE Good Culture