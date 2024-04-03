Good Days Daily: Sun Bum Transforms NYC Bodega to Celebrate New Daily 50 SPF Line

Disrupting the daily.

Sun Bum's Executive Marketing Director Riley Hess was on-site serving complimentary 1:1 consultations to understand individual SPF needs, providing tailored skin and sun care advice, as well as tips to seamlessly integrate sunscreen into routines, and ample samples from the new SPF line. Also present was the brand's newly appointed Disruption Associate, who shared curated guides to NYC spots to inspire guests to switch-up their schedules to better serve themselves.

Riley Hess, Sun Bum's Executive Marketing Director said:

"Life's busy enough, right? That's why we crafted the Daily 50 SPF line to seamlessly fit into your daily skincare routine. Because chasing those good days shouldn't be a hassle – it should be as easy as applying your favorite moisturizer, or swinging by your local bodega for coffee and a bagel. Our bodega is a glimpse into all you can get into by disrupting your daily routine with a little Sun Bum."

Meet Sun Bum's first daily range.

The range marks the brand's foray into daily skincare, and is characterized by its hybrid formulas that provide seriously strong UVA/UVB protection while offering skin-type specific textures to address all skin needs.

Daily 50 Face Gel: A clear gel sunscreen with a velvety-smooth, matte finish. It's great for anyone who wants to wear sunscreen but doesn't want to feel like they're wearing sunscreen. Completely translucent, the Daily 50 Face Gel works great on its own, with makeup, or as a daily primer.

A clear gel sunscreen with a velvety-smooth, matte finish. It's great for anyone who wants to wear sunscreen but doesn't want to feel like they're wearing sunscreen. Completely translucent, the Daily 50 Face Gel works great on its own, with makeup, or as a daily primer. Daily 50 Face Lotion: A lightweight, watery lotion that protects the skin from UVA/UVB rays, and provides moisture for 24 hours. Daily 50 Face Lotion leaves no white cast and has a skin-like finish. Made for anyone who wants to add SPF into their routine, but doesn't want to add an extra step.

A lightweight, watery lotion that protects the skin from UVA/UVB rays, and provides moisture for 24 hours. Daily 50 Face Lotion leaves no white cast and has a skin-like finish. Made for anyone who wants to add SPF into their routine, but doesn't want to add an extra step. Daily 50 Body Lotion: A breakthrough formula made with ultra-sheer, ultra-moisturizing, lightweight technology. With no white cast, the Daily 50 Body Lotion applies like everyday lotion, but will keep you safe so you can live in the sun.

Located at the corner of Bleecker and Morton streets in New York City, the Good Days Daily Bodega disrupted the daily routines of over 750 New Yorkers who lined up down the block craving a change of pace. The pop-up's overwhelming popularity and success are a testament to people's desire for an SPF product that easily adds to their existing routines – and Sun Bum's Daily 50 SPF line is just the thing to keep them going. For those who missed out on the bodega experience, Sun Bum is dropping its very own 'Disruptlist' – a Spotify playlist curated to breathe new life into your daily routine, no matter where you are.

To experience the benefits of Sun Bum's Daily 50 SPF line for yourself, visit www.sunbum.com . You can now also find our Daily 50 line on Amazon, with prices starting at $19.99 for Daily 50 Face Lotion, $21.99 for Daily 50 Face Gel, and $23.99 for Daily 50 Body Lotion.

LINK TO OFFICIAL EVENT ASSETS

About Sun Bum

Sun Bum® is a lifestyle company that creates a wide range of premium sun care, hair care, lip care, and baby care products. Founded in 2010, in Cocoa Beach, Florida, the brand was created by a group of friends who wanted products for themselves and their families that reflected the essence, aesthetic, and socially conscious vibe of their small beach community. Sun Bum® started in surf shops, where it still holds its roots, and was quickly discovered by chic boutiques and luxury hotels before becoming one of the fastest-growing brands at Target, Ulta Beauty, CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, and other leading retailers around the world.

While the company has gotten much bigger, they insist that they haven't changed. They still take surf breaks, listen to old albums, don't use focus groups, and try to catch the sunset every night. They make products the way they like them and hope you like them too. Learn more at sunbum.com.

SOURCE Sun Bum