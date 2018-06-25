Good-for-You Meals with Grape Taste

Grapes of all colors – red, green and black – can be enjoyed as a ready-to-eat, on-the-go food anytime and anywhere. Grapes are also a healthy choice, as they're a natural source of antioxidants and other polyphenols, and contain no fat and virtually no sodium.

Because of their versatility, heart-healthy grapes can also be used as an ingredient to add fresh appeal, vibrant color and a light touch of sweetness to almost any dish, like Roasted Cod with Fennel and Grapes or Spaghetti Squash with Pesto and Grapes. For something quick and nutritious featuring fresh fruits and vegetables, try this Vegetarian Poke Bowl with tofu, fresh grapes, avocado and crunchy, raw beets and carrots.

Vegetarian Poke Bowl

Prep time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

5 cups cooked brown or white jasmine rice

2 packages (6 ounces each) extra-firm tofu, cubed

2 cups red California grapes, halved

1 avocado, pitted, peeled and thinly sliced

1 large golden beet, peeled and shredded

1 large carrot, peeled and shredded

2 scallions, thinly sliced

sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds

6 ounces light Asian ginger-sesame salad dressing

Divide rice between four bowls and arrange tofu, grapes, avocado, beets and carrots on top. Sprinkle with scallions and sesame seeds; serve with dressing.

Nutritional information per serving: 620 calories; 19 g protein; 101 g carbohydrates; 17 g fat (25% calories from fat); 2.5 g saturated fat (4% calories from saturated fat); 450 mg sodium; 11 g fiber.

Roasted Cod with Fennel and Grapes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

1 pound cod loin, cut into four equal pieces

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon orange zest

1/4 teaspoon sea salt, divided

fresh ground pepper

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon orange juice

1 tablespoon minced shallot

1/4 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon honey

1 tablespoon fresh chopped oregano

1 medium fennel bulb, fronds removed, chopped and reserved

1 cup red California grapes, halved

Heat oven to 400 F. Arrange cod pieces in baking dish.

In small bowl, combine 1 tablespoon olive oil with lemon juice, orange zest, 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper. Spoon mixture onto cod in equal amounts. Bake 10-12 minutes, or until desired doneness is reached.

While cod is baking, in small bowl, combine remaining olive oil, remaining salt, pepper, vinegar, orange juice, shallot, coriander, honey and oregano; set aside. Halve and core fennel bulb then thinly slice and place in separate bowl. Add grapes and dressing; toss to combine.

Serve cod topped with fennel and grape salad. Garnish each serving with 1 tablespoon chopped fennel fronds.

Nutritional information per serving: 200 calories; 19 g protein; 15 g carbohydrates; 8 g fat (36% calories from fat); 1 g saturated fat (4% calories from saturated fat); 45 mg cholesterol; 240 mg sodium; 2 g fiber.

Spaghetti Squash with Pesto and Grapes

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Servings: 6

1 large spaghetti squash

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1/2 cup chopped walnuts, divided

2 cloves garlic

2 cups packed basil leaves

1 cup packed arugula

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 teaspoon salt

freshly ground pepper, to taste

1 cup cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

1 1/2 cups red California grapes, halved

Heat oven to 400 F. Cut squash in half lengthwise and remove seeds. Using fork, poke shallow holes in skin of squash then brush with 1 tablespoon oil and place it, cut-side down, in rimmed baking dish. Bake 30-40 minutes, or until tender.

To make pesto: In food processor, process 1/4 cup walnuts, garlic, basil, arugula, lemon juice and lemon zest until well chopped. Add remaining olive oil, Parmesan, salt and pepper; process until well blended.

Once squash is done baking, remove from oven. Cool squash 5-10 minutes then, using fork, scrape inside flesh of squash, removing "spaghetti," and place it in large bowl. Add pesto and beans to cooked squash and toss gently with tongs to combine. Divide equally into six bowls and top each with 1/4 cup grapes and 2 teaspoons chopped walnuts.

Nutritional information per serving: 290 calories; 7 g protein; 24 g carbohydrates; 20 g fat (62% calories from fat); 3 g saturated fat (9% calories from saturated fat); 5 mg cholesterol; 160 mg sodium; 6 g fiber.

Grape Goodness for Healthy Aging

In addition to helping maintain heart health, grapes may also play a role in healthy aging. A review of the science linking the consumption of grapes to health highlights grapes' potential to impact many areas of health, according to research published in "Grapes and Health: A Monograph." The evidence that grapes support heart health is well-established, and emerging research in other areas of health suggests that grapes' ability to promote antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities at the cellular level may also play a protective role in eye, brain and joint health, among others.

