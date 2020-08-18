Good Greek Moving & Storage Named Official Mover of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, one of the country's most referred and fastest growing professional moving companies, is proud to announce they have signed a multi-year contract to become the Official Mover of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Starting with the 2020-2021 season, Good Greek Moving & Storage will handle all the transportation needs for the Buccaneers, making sure everything the team needs arrives safely and on time.

"I am very proud to announce that Good Greek Moving & Storage has been chosen as the Official Mover of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers have assembled a winning team, both on and off the field, and we are excited to be a part of it all!" said Spero Georgedakis, aka The Good Greek, founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage.

The Buccaneers join a long list of spectacular sports teams, universities and others to partner with Good Greek Moving & Storage. The moving company has been named Official Mover of the Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Florida Panthers, Inter Miami CF and Jacksonville Jaguars. At the collegiate level, Good Greek Moving & Storage is the Official Mover of the University of Florida Gators Football, University of Miami Hurricanes, Lynn University and Florida International University Athletics.

Good Greek Moving & Storage also serves as Official Mover for StarCom Racing, a NASCAR Cup Series stock car racing team. Good Greek sponsors the No. 00 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE that StarCom Racing currently fields for NASCAR racer Quin Houff.

Headquartered in South Florida, Good Greek Moving & Storage has expanded into Tampa, Florida and Greenville, S.C . New franchises are coming soon to Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Salt Lake City and Seattle.

Good Greek Moving & Storage is well-known for its focus on providing a superb client experience, while offering high-quality, professional moving services, including free in-person estimates, guaranteed pricing, full packing services, and climate-controlled secure storage monitored 24/7 with CCTV. The company is licensed to handle local, state to state , and international moves.

Press Contact

Stacey Elliott

Good Greek Moving & Storage

(561) 683-1313

[email protected]

About Good Greek Moving & Storage

For over 24 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided moving services in South Florida. The Company has an approach to the moving business that places respect for the client and customer service foremost. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Good Greek Moving & Storage franchises are expanding across the country. Good Greek Moving & Storage's business mission is straightforward: providing customers with their "Best Move Ever."

About Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in their 44th year as members of the National Football League and compete in the National Football Conference's South Division. They were purchased by the late Malcolm Glazer in 1995 and are currently owned by the Glazer Family. Established in 1976, the Buccaneers have totaled six division championships, one conference championship and one Super Bowl Championship. The Buccaneers are also very active in the community, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Family Foundation. For more information, visit www.buccaneers.com .

SOURCE Good Greek Moving & Storage