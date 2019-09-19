Good Greek Moving & Storage Named the Official Mover of the Florida Gators

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept.19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, the only South Florida mover to offer the "Best Move Ever" guarantee, has become the official moving and storage partner of the Florida Gators football team.

The Gators are legendary across Florida and the nation. Playing their home games at The Swamp in Gainesville, the Gators have won National Championships in 1996, 2006 and 2008.

Good Greek Moving & Storage is proud to become the team's official mover. The Company also is the official mover of the Miami Marlins and Florida Panthers.

The Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, continues to be South Florida's most referred mover. Georgedakis has been a leader in the moving business in Florida for more than 28 years.

"To say we are the official movers of the Florida Gators is something I am especially proud of accomplishing. Given what that team means to the state, it's a real honor," Georgedakis said. "One of the reasons we love working with the sports teams is that they are first class organizations. We feel we are a first-class organization, too, and one that these teams and our clients can trust to handle any job."

As official movers for the Gators football team, Good Greek Moving & Storage will handle transportation to and from Gators' away games. All employees of the Gators also will have the option of using Good Greek Moving & Storage services.

It's also a great deal for Gators fans. Season ticket holders for Gators games can get the same special pricing and discounts offered to Gators employees.

Good Greek Moving & Storage has become one of the most reputable and trustworthy South Florida movers by offering high quality, professional moving services. They offer advantages such as in-person estimates, guaranteed pricing, full packing services and storage units monitored 24/7 with CTV. Good Greek has licensing to handle local, long distance and international moves.

About Good Greek Moving & Storage

For 28 years, the Good Greek, has provided moving services in South Florida. The Company has an approach to the moving business that places respect for the client and customer service foremost. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Good Greek Moving & Storage has offices serving Broward, MiamiDade and the Treasure Coast. The Company provides moving services across South Florida, one of the fastest growing areas of the country. Good Greek Moving & Storage's mission is to provide customers their Best Move Ever.

About The Florida Gators

Established in 1906, the Florida Gators are among the most celebrated college football teams in the nation. The team has won three National Championships, eight Southeast Conference Championships and 23 bowl games. The team is overseen by Athletic Director Scott Stricklin and Head Coach Dan Mullen. The team's home field is at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

