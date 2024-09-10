Good Greek Moving & Storage Expands its South Florida Footprint, Unlocking Maximum Growth Opportunities

Florida's Most Referred Mover expands its West Palm Beach flagship location with new state-of-the-art command center

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, honored as the 2024 National Mover of the Year by the American Trucking Associations, has added more than 30,000 square feet in real estate to its West Palm Beach location to meet the growing demand of its services. With the additional warehouse space, Good Greek will expand its storage to more than 150,000 square feet in West Palm Beach and over 250,000 square feet across Florida. The company has bolstered its personnel across all departments as more than 1,200 people move to Florida daily.

The new office space will house the Good Greek Van Lines team, the Fleet Management and Safety team and back-office support. The teams will operate from a state-of-the-art command center equipped with the latest technology for planning and monitoring moves, fleet and safety. The West Palm Beach command center oversees all Good Greek locations and moves nationwide.  

"To accommodate for the increased demand of our services, we have seized the opportunity to strengthen and revitalize our infrastructure," says Good Greek Chief Information Security Officer Domenic Ferrante. "Our brand-new command center and office space will only enhance the exceptional level of service we already provide."

Good Greek Van Lines operates the company's interstate fleet which facilitates long distance moves as well as U.S. Military relocations. The Fleet Management and Safety team proactively ensures safe driving practices and audits all Good Greek Vehicles for compliance with state and local laws, including the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulations. Moving both teams into this space will efficiently optimize interstate and intrastate fleet operations, providing even more space for the team to grow as the business expands across the nation.

The West Palm Beach location is Good Greek's flagship moving and storage operation. This expansion follows the successful opening of its newest locations in Plant City and Fort Myers.

About Good Greek Relocation Systems:

The American Trucking Associations named Good Greek Mover of the Year in 2024 and is the World's First and Only Total Relocation Company. Good Greek Relocation Systems offers Realty Services, Insurance and Title Services, Junk and Debris Removal, Auto Transport, and of course, Moving and Storage. For over 27 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided game changing services in South Florida. Credited with revolutionizing the perception of the industry, Spero and his team promise to provide the "Best Move Ever" - putting respect for the client and customer service first.

Headquartered in South Florida with locations throughout the state, Good Greek is the Official Movers of Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride, Orlando Magic, Orlando Solar Bears, Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Inter Miami CF, University of Central Florida, University of Miami Hurricanes, Florida International University Golden Panthers, Florida Atlantic University Owls, and the University of Florida Gators. Good Greek also is partnered with Lakeland Flying Tigers, JetBlue Park in Fort Myers (the spring training home of the Boston Red Sox) and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter (the spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals).

