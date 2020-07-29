Good Greek Moving & Storage Named the Official Moving Company for Florida International University Athletics

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, one of the nation's fastest growing moving companies and home to the "Best Move Ever" guarantee, is excited to announce they have been named Official Mover for Florida International University athletics in Miami.

Founded in 1965, Florida International University is the second largest university in Florida and the fourth largest in the nation by enrollment. FIU is ranked among the top 50 most innovative public universities in the country by U.S. News & World Report. The school is a top research university and ranks 15th in the nation among public universities for patent production.

"As a company, our goal is always to partner with first-class organizations. That's why we are proud to have been selected as Official Mover for Florida International University, which is a top-tier university and one of Florida's educational jewels," said Spero Georgedakis, aka The Good Greek, founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage. "We look forward to a long partnership with a school we admire."

Andrew Papaefthemiou, General Manager of FIU Athletics Sponsorships, said, "We are thrilled to add such a reputable company like Good Greek Moving to our family here at FIU athletics! It's clear that Spero and his team understand the value and power of the FIU brand and we couldn't be more excited to get going."

Good Greek Moving & Storage will provide all the school's transportation needs . FIU is the latest university to select the company for its professional moving services. Good Greek Moving & Storage also has been chosen as Official Mover of the University of Florida, the University of Miami and Lynn University.

In recent years, Good Greek Moving & Storage also has become Official Mover of the Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Florida Panthers, Inter Miami CF and Jacksonville Jaguars. The company serves as Official Mover for StarCom Racing, a NASCAR Cup Series stock car racing team. Good Greek sponsors the No. 00 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE that StarCom Racing currently fields for NASCAR racer Quin Houff.

The opportunity to partner with so many high-quality organizations is part of Good Greek Moving & Storage's growth in recent years. Headquartered in South Florida, the company has opened new locations in Tampa, Florida and Greenville, S.C . New franchises are coming soon to many locations, including Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Salt Lake City and Seattle.

Good Greek Moving & Storage has been the most well-respected and most referred mover in South Florida for many years. The company provides professional moving and storage services for commercial and residential moves and is licensed to handle local, national and international moves.

About Good Greek Moving & Storage

For over 24 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided moving services in South Florida. The Company has an approach to the moving business that places respect for the client and customer service foremost. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Good Greek Moving & Storage franchises are expanding across the country. Good Greek Moving & Storage's business mission is straightforward: providing customers with their "Best Move Ever."

