Electrolit® Serves Up New Athlete Signing with Pro Tennis Player Emilio Nava

Nava joins the number one rapid hydration brand's growing roster of athlete talent.

HOUSTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolit® – the number one rapid hydration beverage – today announced the signing of Mexican American professional tennis player Emilio Nava, one of the sport's most promising young talents who went on a consecutive three-title ATP Challenger run in 2025, as its newest athlete partner, supporting his performance on and off the court.

Emilio Nava x Electrolit

As one of the fastest-rising players on the ATP Tour, Nava has climbed to a career-high world ranking of No. 74, with standout performances across Grand Slam stages, including second-round appearances at the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open. At 24 years old, Nava is building a reputation for endurance, physicality, and relentless baseline play, attributes that demand elite hydration to sustain performance over long, high-intensity matches.

In tennis, where matches can stretch beyond three hours under extreme heat, hydration is essential. Electrolit's science-backed formulation, made with a balance of electrolytes to accelerate fluid absorption, including magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium, and chloride, will support Nava through training, recovery, and match play across surfaces and climates.

"I've been around sports my whole life. My parents, my family, they all taught me what it takes to perform at a high level," said Nava. "Putting the time and routines into recovery, taking care of my body, and staying consistent every day means hydrating the right way. When I'm in long matches or back-to-back tournaments, I need something that actually works, that helps me stay sharp and recover fast. Electrolit fits into my routine in a way that feels real, I can rely on it, and it's a part of how I play my best tennis."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to performance and preparation. Born in Los Angeles to Mexican Olympic athlete Eduardo Nava and former professional tennis player Xóchitl Escobedo, Emilio grew up immersed in elite sport, learning early how recovery, endurance, and discipline shape results on the court. Deeply connected to his Mexican roots, he brings that same focus to every match and training session, a mindset that aligns seamlessly with Electrolit – a brand founded in Mexico over seven decades ago and trusted to support active, high-performance lifestyles of all shapes and sizes.

As part of the partnership, Nava will continue to integrate Electrolit into his daily training and match-day routines, while collaborating on content that highlights the role of hydration in elite tennis performance, from grueling baseline rallies to recovery between tournaments.

For more information, visit www.electrolit.com or follow along on Instagram or Facebook.

About Electrolit

Electrolit® is a premium hydration beverage designed for everyday hydration needs, including use before, during, or after physical activity and during warm-weather or on-the-go occasions. Founded in Mexico in 1950, Electrolit is enjoyed by a broad range of consumers with active and busy lifestyles. Electrolit contains magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium, chloride, sodium lactate and glucose for electrolyte absorption, and is offered in a variety of flavors and formats. Electrolit is available nationwide through grocery, convenience, national retail, and online channels, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-Eleven, and other retailers. Electrolit is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All trademarks are property of their respective owners. Learn more at www.electrolit.com.

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Bethany Willetts

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SOURCE Electrolit