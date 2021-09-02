Good Housekeeping Recognizes Whirlpool Brand Laundry Innovation In Third Annual Best Cleaning Product Awards

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool brand's newest laundry innovation, the Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator , has been lauded in Good Housekeeping's 2021 Cleaning Awards as the "Most Innovative Washing Machine." The first-of-its-kind washer offers consumers the flexibility to customize their machine so they can wash how they want, without restrictions.

"Earning this recognition from a trusted outlet like Good Housekeeping is a huge honor, and we're thrilled that the team of Good Housekeeping Institute Cleaning Lab experts, scientists and consumer testers appreciate the innovation in our appliances," said Shawn Ashby, laundry brand manager at Whirlpool brand. "The Cleaning Awards are meant to recognize the truly innovative and outstanding products that make caring for a home so much easier - and that is our goal at Whirlpool brand. We dedicate the time to ensure the washers and dryers we design will help our customers streamline laundry day and provide the best care to their families, and their clothing."

The Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator is an industry-first innovation featuring a removable center agitator post that can be easily swapped in or out of the machine depending on the type of items being washed. With two ways to wash, consumers have access to twice the washer in their home. The washer pairs to the Whirlpool® App via Bluetooth, so consumers can manage laundry day from anywhere - whether monitoring the cycle times while on the go or delegating next steps in the laundry process to family members.* Whirlpool brand also added its Whirlpool® Load & GoTM Dispenser to the Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator, enabling consumers to skip the step of adding detergent to every load for up to 20 loads of laundry.**

"We've never seen a washer like this. Plus, in tests, the stain-treating station, bulk detergent dispensing and app features were amazing," wrote Good Housekeeping in its announcement of the award winners .

The Good Housekeeping Cleaning Awards recognize the very best products to clean, freshen and disinfect the home.The pros at the Good Housekeeping Institute's Cleaning Lab understand the importance - and challenges - of finding the right cleaning products to tackle household chores.

*Appliance must be set to remote enable. WiFi & App Required. Features subject to change. Details and privacy info at whirlpool.com/connect.

**Based on an 8-lb. load.

