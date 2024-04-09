Good Inside & Out: GoodPop Partners with Good Deeds Day for National Day of Service

Better-for-you treat brand rallies partners nationwide to host volunteer events this April

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodPop® , the leading maker of cleaned-up classic treats, continues its partnership with Good Deeds Day , the annual global movement encouraging good deeds. This year, GoodPop will again head up efforts in 15+ cities to further expand the movement across the United States.

GoodPop has recruited like-minded companies across the country such as H.E.B, Zappos.com, UNREAL Snacks, and Kodiak to serve as city sponsors and host volunteer events in their respective HQ cities. Everyone is invited, and events range from park, street and beach cleanups to packing lunches and blood drives for childhood cancer patients. The day echoes GoodPop's long-held mission of inspiring acts of goodness and encouraging people to make a positive impact in their local communities. To sign up for a local event or host one, visit Good Deeds Day U.S.

"When I started GoodPop back in 2009, I knew that I didn't just want our products to be good on the inside," says GoodPop founder and CEO Daniel Goetz. "Growing up, my family made sure that every birthday was centered around a give-back project, and the importance of this has stayed with me. Bootstrapping our business since day one has allowed us this flexibility to look outwards, and while this is a year-long mission, Good Deeds Day is one powerful example of what can happen when people come together and commit to doing good."

The Good Deeds Day initiative commemorates the idea that anyone can do their part, big or small, to improve the lives of others and make a positive impact. GoodPop, a certified B Corp, focuses on doing good through elements like sourcing, philanthropy, and nutrition education.

Since 2007, millions of people and thousands of organizations and businesses worldwide have united together annually for the Good Deeds Day movement, including MTV Global, ABC Network Studios NYC, NASDAQ and Pope Francis.

"We love GoodPop's mission to use their products as a vehicle to do social and environmental good, and we share in their commitment to creating positive change in the world," said Hannah Wojno, Director, Good Deeds Day. "Their leadership growing the movement and inspiring acts of goodness has created a ripple effect, and I know they're just getting started. We can't think of a better partner to lead Good Deeds Day across the US and make the world brighter, one small act at a time"

Good Deeds Day events in the U.S. include:

Austin, Texas — GoodPop is bringing Good Deeds Day Fest to the Austin community! They have organized 10 local nonprofits to come together on April 14th to showcase their organizations to the community and introduce kids to doing a good deed. Each nonprofit will have an activity where kids can do a good deed right there on the spot and get a stamp in their Good Deeds Passport Book to win fun prizes. In addition, we will provide free snacks, drinks and some family-friendly entertainment. The fest is free to the public with a family-friendly focus where we hope to encourage kids at a young age to be good stewards to their community. RSVP here

is bringing Good Deeds Day Fest to the community! They have organized 10 local nonprofits to come together on to showcase their organizations to the community and introduce kids to doing a good deed. Each nonprofit will have an activity where kids can do a good deed right there on the spot and get a stamp in their Good Deeds Passport Book to win fun prizes. In addition, we will provide free snacks, drinks and some family-friendly entertainment. Austin, Texas — The Central Texas Food Bank will be hosting a canned food drive at GoodPop's Good Deeds Day Fest! Bring a canned good – or two – or three! and drop it in the collection bin located at the CTFB tent within the Fest.

will be hosting a canned food drive at GoodPop's Good Deeds Day Fest! Bring a canned good – or two – or three! and drop it in the collection bin located at the CTFB tent within the Fest. Bentonville, Arkansas — Best Friends Animal Society will host a community activation at their life-saving center in Bentonville where you can donate food, interact with adoptable pets, get a free GoodPop and learn more about BFAS.

will host a community activation at their life-saving center in where you can donate food, interact with adoptable pets, get a free GoodPop and learn more about BFAS. Boca Raton, FL — 4ocean crew, friends, and family will join together to host a local shoreline cleanup in the heartbeat of Boca Raton, Florida where 4ocean is headquartered. With the ocean on one side, and a sensitive mangrove shoreline on the other, Spanish River Park is an area frequented by a variety of aquatic life, and home to numerous protected species!

crew, friends, and family will join together to host a local shoreline cleanup in the heartbeat of where 4ocean is headquartered. With the ocean on one side, and a sensitive mangrove shoreline on the other, Spanish River Park is an area frequented by a variety of aquatic life, and home to numerous protected species! Boulder, Colorado — Wallaroo Hat Company will be handing out their stylish, sun protection hats for women, men, and children in the Boulder community from 10am-1pm on 4/12 at the Pearl Street Mall to help people get "a head" of the summer sun.

will be handing out their stylish, sun protection hats for women, men, and children in the community from on 4/12 at the Pearl Street Mall to help people get "a head" of the summer sun. Brooklyn, New York — Uncommon Goods will be mulching trees in celebration of Earth Day at their local Owl's Head Park.

will be mulching trees in celebration of Earth Day at their local Owl's Head Park. Chicago, Illinois — Chomps will be making food donations to local food pantries as well as catering a meal for the Chicago -based Ronald McDonald House .

will be making food donations to local food pantries as well as catering a meal for the -based . Chicago, Illinois — MUSH and Graza are combining forces to help combat hunger insecurity in Chicago . On April 17th , MUSH and Graza employees will be bringing bottles of Graza Olive Oil and MUSH Overnight Oats to The Love Fridges, community refrigerators that are scattered throughout Chicago .

are combining forces to help combat hunger insecurity in . On , MUSH and Graza employees will be bringing bottles of Graza Olive Oil and MUSH Overnight Oats to The Love Fridges, community refrigerators that are scattered throughout . Danbury, Connecticut — LesserEvil staff will be collecting food items in our office for a local food pantry as well as matching the items with a donation of our product. Volunteers will then go to Daily Bread Food Pantry to stock shelves and organize donations.

staff will be collecting food items in our office for a local food pantry as well as matching the items with a donation of our product. Volunteers will then go to Daily Bread Food Pantry to stock shelves and organize donations. Deerfield Beach, Florida — Nature Gnaws will be donating 300 packs of their 100% natural dog chews to rescue shelters so that dogs waiting for their forever home can chew on long-lasting natural protein to aid in anxiety relief.

will be donating 300 packs of their 100% natural dog chews to rescue shelters so that dogs waiting for their forever home can chew on long-lasting natural protein to aid in anxiety relief. Glen Rock, New Jersey — LOVE CORN will be cleaning up a local park in their community, Glen Rock's Duck Pond.

will be cleaning up a local park in their community, Duck Pond. Houston, Texas — HEB will host a variety of volunteer events for H-E-B employees based out of the greater Houston area. These activities include: Packing lunches for preschool-age children in Montgomery County , packing hygiene kits for Oak Forest Closet and packing detergent and diapers for Montgomery County Women's Center .

will host a variety of volunteer events for H-E-B employees based out of the greater area. These activities include: Packing lunches for preschool-age children in , packing hygiene kits for Oak Forest Closet and packing detergent and diapers for Montgomery County Women's . Houston, Texas — Brighter Bites will join volunteers and unload, sort, and re-pack fresh fruits and vegetables into Brighter Bites grocery bags for families to pick up and take home later that day. Sign up to volunteer here .

will join volunteers and unload, sort, and re-pack fresh fruits and vegetables into Brighter Bites grocery bags for families to pick up and take home later that day. Sign up to volunteer . Illinois & Florida — C.A. Fortune team is located across the US and will be doing the below activities: Chicago, IL – Cleaning up the local park adjacent to their headquarter office. Aurora, IL – Hand-packing nutritious meals specifically designed to assist in reversing and preventing undernutrition in Children. St. Augustine, FL – Working with the Florida Water Environment Association (FWEA) to clean up Satellite Beach . Satellite Beach, FL – Cleaning up the local beach.

team is located across the US and will be doing the below activities: Las Vegas, Nevada — Zappos.com The Zappos.com team will be volunteering at local animal shelters in Las Vegas

Marietta, Georgia — The Mighty Millie Foundation is hosting the 2024 Popsicle Stand Kickoff and blood drive. The Mighty Millie Foundation serves GoodPop Organic Freezer Pops wherever childhood cancer treatment is ongoing to create small moments of big joy and funds research for more effective and less toxic treatment options in honor of Millie. Make a blood donation appointment here .

is hosting the 2024 Popsicle Stand Kickoff and blood drive. The Mighty Millie Foundation serves GoodPop Organic Freezer Pops wherever childhood cancer treatment is ongoing to create small moments of big joy and funds research for more effective and less toxic treatment options in honor of Millie. Make a blood donation appointment . New York, New York + Boston, Massachusetts — UNREAL Snacks The UNREAL Snacks New York team will help package and distribute free packages of groceries to low-income families and individuals at the NY Common Pantry in East Harlem . Specific tasks include packing produce, assembling and distributing each pantry package, and other activities as needed. The UNREAL Snacks Boston team will be volunteering with Eastie Farm, a community-based organization that focuses on bringing fresh produce to underserved populations and communities in food deserts. All produce are local to Massachusetts . They will be working in their greenhouse to prepare garden beds, plant seeds, and prep for their farm share program.

North Carolina to California — Roots Farm Fresh is hosting 5 different Giving Events to donate thousands of fresh sweet potatoes. One event will be cooking sweet potatoes in a Ronald McDonald House to serve family members. Another will be partnering with college students to distribute fresh sweet potatoes to families at a local high school with the goal of putting a dent in food waste and food insecurity, one crispy sweet potato fry at a time!

is hosting 5 different Giving Events to donate thousands of fresh sweet potatoes. One event will be cooking sweet potatoes in a Ronald McDonald House to serve family members. Another will be partnering with college students to distribute fresh sweet potatoes to families at a local high school with the goal of putting a dent in food waste and food insecurity, one crispy sweet potato fry at a time! Park City, Utah — Kodiak is cooking breakfast for a local high school and will also be donating Kodiak product for students who experience food insecurity.

is cooking breakfast for a local high school and will also be donating Kodiak product for students who experience food insecurity. Salt Lake City, Utah — Cotopaxi will be volunteering at the Center for Women and Children, serving meals to the women and children staying at the facility.

will be volunteering at the for Women and Children, serving meals to the women and children staying at the facility. Stamford, Connecticut — Saffron Road is making a product donation through their gluten free certification organization to those who are food insecure and also on a gluten free diet.

is making a product donation through their gluten free certification organization to those who are food insecure and also on a gluten free diet. Westminster, California – La Cienega Vineyard is volunteering at the Giving Farm, a farm-to-food bank program that works to promote student and community engagement in the California agricultural industry. Volunteers will spend the day picking fruits and vegetables and helping with other farming tasks. All produce goes to the food bank with Community Action Partnership.

Confirmed City Sponsors for Good Deeds Day 2024:

GoodPop Zappos.com Cotopaxi Nature Gnaws Wallaroo Hat Company Graza UNREAL Snacks Chomps LOVE CORN La Cienega Vineyard Best Friends Animal Society Central Texas Food Bank Mighty Millie Foundation Brighter Bites Saffron Road 4ocean MUSH H-E-B Houston CA Fortune Kodiak LesserEvil Uncommon Goods Roots Farm Fresh

About GoodPop®

Since 2009, GoodPop has been on a mission to clean up the classic treats we're nostalgic for by offering better-for-you frozen pops and bubbly beverages made of real ingredients with less sugar and nothing artificial. Our delicious and wholesome products are genuinely good, inside and out. From the high-quality ingredients we ethically source to how we take care of our partners and planet, we exist to give back to our communities one treat—and good deed—at a time. GoodPop products come in 20+ delicious flavors and are available nationwide at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Publix, Walmart, Kroger, Costco, and more. To learn more about GoodPop visit www.goodpop.com .

About Good Deeds Day

Good Deeds Day is a global movement of people who are dedicated to doing good. Since 2007, millions of people and thousands of organizations from over 110 countries unite annually to volunteer and #DoGood. Good Deeds Day believes that every person has the power to create positive change in their community and our world. Join the movement: www.gdd.goodpop.com Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | [email protected]

