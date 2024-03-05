GOODPOP TAKES AIM AT KIDS' TREATS FOR BEING TOO SWEET

Company introduces two new, family-friendly frozen pops made with real fruit - not sugar

AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodPop , makers of cleaned-up classics from frozen pops to bubbly beverages, today announced the release of its two new, no added sugar Junior Pops - Mango & Strawberry .

Since launching its line of Junior Pops in 2018, featuring best-selling flavors Cherry n' Lemonade and Orange Cherry Grape , the #1 best-selling fruit pop brand at Whole Foods Market has won over the hearts and taste buds of families looking to delight their kids with nostalgic treats. GoodPop's Junior Pops are made with 100% fruit juice and never any high fructose corn syrup, alternative sweeteners or artificial flavors and dyes.

GoodPop believes that fruit, as it is, is sweet enough. With kids consuming over three times the recommended limit of added sugar per day, GoodPop is eager to make it easier for families to choose treats with no added sugar. The new Mango & Strawberry pops capture the freshest flavor by using fruit harvested at the peak of its season. Each box of Mango pops contains 2 whole mangos and each box of Strawberry pops contains 11 whole strawberries.

"We've set out to recalibrate kids' taste buds which have been trained by big and small food companies to crave food that's too sweet," says Daniel Goetz, CEO and Founder of GoodPop. "Not only will we help parents and kids alike appreciate fruit for being perfectly sweet, we're also hoping to shine a light on the industry to show families that some products, often touted as healthy treats with fresh, whole fruit on its packaging, are full of unnecessary sugar."

Another recent GoodPop launch, Mini Cans , echoes this ethos. Made from exclusively fruit juice and bubbly water, it's a no added sugar and shelf-stable lunchbox staple parents can feel good about giving their kids. Through sales of its Junior Pop, Mini Can and Freezer Pop products, GoodPop removed 1M pounds of added sugar (the equivalent of 40 school buses) from kids' diets just last year.

Furthering GoodPop's mission of making the world a better-for-us kind of place, the company is sourcing all of its mangos through a supplier working to improve the lives of refugees displaced from their home countries through employment. This partnership enables the company to create jobs and empower those who are rebuilding their lives.

The new pops, each available in 6-packs for $6.99, are currently being sold nationwide at Sprouts, regionally at Kroger and online on goodpop.com. By the end of April, they will also be available at Whole Foods Market, HEB, Wegmans and Weis.

For more information on GoodPop and its complete lineup of cleaned up classics, visit http://www.goodpop.com or follow @goodpop on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

About GoodPop

Since 2009, GoodPop has been on a mission to clean up the classic treats we're nostalgic for by offering better-for-you frozen pops and bubbly beverages made of real ingredients with less sugar and nothing artificial. Our delicious and wholesome products are genuinely good, inside and out. From the high-quality ingredients we ethically source to how we take care of our partners and planet, we exist to give back to our communities one treat and good deed at a time. GoodPop products come in 20+ delicious flavors and are available nationwide at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Publix, Walmart, Kroger, Sam's Club and more. To learn more about GoodPop visit www.goodpop.com .

