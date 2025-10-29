GOOD LIFE CEO ATTEMPTS EPIC FEAT: SEVEN MARATHONS ON SEVEN CONTINENTS IN SEVEN DAYS

Financial Services Executive Takes on Great World Race to Inspire Health, Discipline, and Work-Life Balance in the Financial Planning Industry

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Conor Delaney, founder and CEO of Good Life Companies, departs this week to participate in The Great World Race, becoming the first financial services executive to attempt the extraordinary endurance challenge: running seven marathons across all seven continents in seven consecutive days.

The race begins on November 15 in Antarctica and concludes on November 22 in Miami, FL, covering more than 2,000 miles of training, preparation, and testing the limits of human endurance, discipline, and purpose.

Financial Services leader races the globe — 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days — to inspire a healthier industry. Post this

"This race is about far more than crossing finish lines," Delaney said. "It's about changing the trajectory for my kids, inspiring my industry and proving that when you commit to growth in every area of your life — physical, spiritual, relational, and professional — you create a life that truly embodies 'The Good Life.'"

Delaney's motivation runs deep, rooted in family legacy, faith, and a desire to reshape how financial advisors view health and work-life balance. With a family history of heart disease, strokes, addiction, and obesity, Delaney spent years intentionally transforming his health after losing his father shortly after graduating high school. When a cardiologist told him, "You've reversed your genetics," it confirmed what he'd been working towards: breaking the cycle of poor health and creating a different legacy for his five children.

He has completed nearly 20 marathons and ultras while raising five children, growing Good Life from $100 million to $11 billion in assets under management, overcoming cancer, and supporting his wife through cardiac arrest from COVID.

"I want my kids to see that their parents take on big challenges," Delaney explained. "When faced with the same temptations of poor health and lack of discipline, we chose to overcome them."

The same pattern Delaney broke in his own life mirrors a challenge he sees throughout the financial services industry: advisors prioritize their clients' wealth over their own well-being. Many feel "too busy" for health, marriage, or family time. Delaney is on a mission to change that narrative.

"If a guy running a national financial services firm with five kids, a full schedule, and plenty of genetic excuses can run over 2,000 miles to train for seven marathons on seven continents in seven days — they can too," he said. "It's about discipline, not convenience."

Delaney began training in April and was accepted into The Great World Race shortly after. His current training regimen is intense, consisting of 80 to 100 miles per week, a mix of long endurance runs, recovery sessions, and speed work, with some days requiring 10 to 20 miles.

Balancing CEO responsibilities, five children, and extreme training demands requires relentless prioritization. Delaney structures his life around five core priorities: faith, fitness, his wife, his kids, and work. Sleep has been the most significant sacrifice, but he remains intentional about maintaining balance across all areas of life.

"Some nights I'm running at 11 p.m., and other days I'm up at 5 a.m. to get it done," Delaney said. "Occasionally it's both. But discipline in one area sharpens all the others."

Delaney's wife, Liz, and their five children will be in Miami to greet him at the finish line, along with close friends and team members.

"I'm most excited to stand on that starting line in Antarctica and think about what it took to get there," Delaney said. "And I can't wait to cross that final finish line in Miami with Liz and the kids — that's the vision that keeps me moving."

His end goal is simple: "To inspire others to take control of their health, their habits, and their hearts. If someone out there sees me running across these continents and decides to take their health more seriously, mend a relationship, or step back into their faith — that's the real victory."

Follow Conor's Journey: https://www.linkedin.com/company/goodlifecompanies

ABOUT GOOD LIFE COMPANIES

Good Life Companies is a leading RIA firm and partner to entrepreneurially-minded independent financial advisors nationwide. Founded in 2012, Good Life provides comprehensive support to approximately 200 advisors managing over $11 billion in client assets, helping them launch independent practices, grow client relationships, and build thriving businesses while making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Media Contact:

Chris Maier, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

803-485-1511

SOURCE Good Life Companies