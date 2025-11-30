GOOD LIFE CEO COMPLETES MARATHONS ON ALL SEVEN CONTINENTS OVER SEVEN DAYS, FULFILLING MISSION TO INSPIRE HEALTH, DISCIPLINE, AND PURPOSE

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Conor Delaney, founder and CEO of Good Life Companies, has completed The Great World Race, running a full marathon on all seven continents over a seven-day period, a global endurance challenge undertaken to model the disciplined, purpose-driven life he hopes to inspire in his family, his industry, and the broader community.

Ready to start marathon #5 in Algarve, Portugal Reuniting with family at the Finish Line after completing the Great World Race in Miami, FL.

Delaney, 39, said the challenge was never about checking off continents or chasing rankings, but about continuing a personal transformation that began more than 20 years ago. After losing his father shortly after high school, Delaney confronted a family history marked by heart disease, addiction, and obesity. He rebuilt his health step by step, ultimately earning a cardiologist's affirmation that he had "reversed [his] genetics."

Since then, he has been raising five children while leading Good Life Companies, helping nearly 200 independent financial advisors expand their businesses and deepen their impact in the communities they serve. Delaney has committed to living what he calls a "whole-life discipline", prioritizing faith, fitness, family, and leadership with equal intentionality.

"That's the real story of this race," Delaney said. "It was a continuation of the work I've been doing for two decades: breaking unhealthy patterns, choosing a different legacy for my kids, and showing the financial services industry what it looks like when you invest in the health of your life as seriously as you invest in your career."

The weeklong event carried athletes through more than 43,000 miles of travel with minimal rest and rapidly shifting climates. Delaney finished 10th overall among 60 international competitors, completing the final marathon in Miami while running on a broken foot.

While the injury and top-10 finish are noteworthy, Delaney said the true impact of the experience came from the conversations and connections forged during the journey. He described the group of athletes as "world-class people pushing themselves and those around them every day," noting shared themes of faith, personal growth, and breaking cycles of the past.

Throughout the event, Delaney remained focused on the families and advisors who look to him for leadership. Many in the financial services industry struggle to prioritize their own well-being, often feeling pulled between the demands of work, health, and family. Delaney said he hopes his effort serves as a counterexample.

"If someone sees a CEO with five kids, a full schedule, and a long list of excuses choosing a disciplined life — maybe they'll choose it too," he said. "That's the outcome that matters most."

Delaney was greeted at the Miami finish line by his wife, Liz, their five children, and close friends. He said their presence represented the "why" behind every mile of training and every step of the challenge.

With fewer than 600 people having completed this type of global marathon series, Delaney said he leaves the experience humbled, not by the physical feat, but by the reminder that health, purpose, and faith require continual commitment.

"This week reinforced the idea that every finish line is really a starting line," he said.

About Good Life Companies

Good Life Companies is a collection of companies designed to support and partner to entrepreneurially minded independent financial advisors nationwide. Founded in 2012, Good Life provides comprehensive support to approximately 200 advisors, helping them launch independent practices, deepen client relationships, and build thriving businesses while making meaningful impacts in their communities.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advice offered through Good Life Advisors, a registered investment advisor. Good Life Companies and Good Life Advisors are separate entities from LPL Financial.

