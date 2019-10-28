Good Life Companies Announces the Hiring of Industry Veteran from eMoney

Her duties include bringing Good Life Companies' micro investment product to its clients; launching and subsequently managing adoption of the Good Life Private Health Insurance offering, a product that will offer group insurance rates to affiliated Good Life clients; working directly with the CEO to bring incubated ideas for future advisor tools to the family of Good Life Advisors nationwide; and incorporating her industry experience with Good Life's evolving strategic plan of being a disruptor in its offering of a unique ecosystem to its clients and advisors.

Schaeffer spent the last five years at eMoney Advisor, working most recently as a Manager in Client Support. In her last role, she managed a team that ensured quality customer service was delivered to eMoney's family of financial professionals in an efficient manner by training, coaching and mentoring team members. At eMoney Advisor, Schaeffer received Scrum Master and Project Management certifications from the Scrum Alliance.

"While the rest of the industry is focused on creating 'employee models' and aggregating smaller organizations together, we are focused on driving VALUE in the client experience. Our message is price compression is in the absence of value to the client," said Conor Delaney, Chief Executive Officer of Good Life Companies. "A new affiliation model that does not enhance the client experience might become a soft landing spot for large wirehouse advisors or may sound good as a buzz word but what is it doing for the client? Good Life is constantly pondering what it needs to do in order to help our advisors stay relevant in their clients lives. So, our 2020 investments will be made in enhancing the advisor and client experience to drive great and disruptive outcomes. When we do that right, aggregation comes organically because of the value we are bringing to the advisors we serve. In turn, they can bring more value to the clients they serve. The addition of Ashley, a proven leader in management of projects and people, gives us a streamlined way to get things from our "sandbox" through proof of concept, into the marketplace."

"Good Life intends to bring disruptive services and products to financial advisors to position them as great managers of their clients' life and lifestyles. To be at the center of this disruption and to be tasked with bringing these projects to the market is something I am looking forward to doing," said Schaeffer.

SOURCE Good Life Companies