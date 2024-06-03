GOOD LIFE COMPANIES WELCOMES ROB ENGLE AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

The Industry Veteran Joins the Firm To Power Its Next Phase of Growth

PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Life Companies (Good Life), a leading partner to independent financial advisors nationwide, today announced that the firm has welcomed Rob Engle as Chief Revenue Officer. In his role, Engle will be responsible for leading business development strategies to drive growth for the firm and its nationwide advisor network. He joins the firm's executive leadership team and reports to CEO Conor Delaney.

"Rob is an outstanding addition to our Good Life team. He is a seasoned professional with a deep understanding of the independent marketplace and advisor experience. Beyond that, he is an empowering leader focused on steering teams and advisors to sustainable success. Rob's commitment to the process as much as the outcome will be an accelerant for Good Life as we enter our second decade of helping advisors and investors in their journey to a better life."

Engle has nearly 30 years of experience in business development, performance management, strategy, and sales operations. He spent over 17 years at LPL Financial leading divisional business development teams, followed by leadership roles at Grove Point Financial and Axtella Financial. Prior to these roles, he managed a private practice at Merrill Lynch. He holds an MBA from Marquette University, and he has been actively involved with Junior Achievement for over 20 years. Rob spent time in the U.S. Naval Reserves and currently resides in Milwaukee, Wis.

About Good Life

Our mission is to help more Americans and business owners achieve their version of the Good Life. We do that by serving independent advisors, helping them stay focused on their priorities and goals by making it easy for them to focus on their clients. Good Life offers a comprehensive platform of services and solutions that empower independent financial advisors throughout the lifecycle of their business,

including a turnkey platform to launch their business; services to manage their practice; investment management, financial planning, and insurance services to grow their client relationships; support to improve their quality of life; and partnership to support strategies for growth and monetization. The Good Life network is made up of more than 200 financial advisors serving approximately $8 billion of AUM.

