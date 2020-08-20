Good Life Companies Recruits $150 Million In Client Assets With Two Newly Added Financial Advisor Businesses To Its Platform

READING, Pa., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Life Companies, one of the nation's fastest-growing independent hybrid RIA firms, today announced the successful recruitment of two independent financial advisor businesses to its platform with approximately $150 million in total client assets. Former bank channel financial advisor Paul Castro has launched Pathway Wealth Management, an independent practice affiliated with Good Life Companies. At the same time, Erik Steudle, CRPC®, APMA®, also a seasoned former bank channel advisor, has joined Good Life of NOVA (Northern Virginia), an independent team affiliated with Good Life Companies, as a Senior Partner.

Based in Reading, Pennsylvania, Good Life Companies is a national network of over 200 financial advisors and 350 insurance professionals with offices in 42 states, overseeing over $4 billion in total client assets. With the additions of Mr. Castro and Mr. Steudle, Good Life has added approximately $415 million over the last 12 months.

With a home office team of over 40 professionals, Good Life Companies delivers a comprehensive range of services to its affiliated advisors, spanning everything from financial planning and investment research to group medical insurance, business coaching and lead generation. By going above and beyond what is traditionally available across the independent wealth management space, Good Life Companies provides independent financial advisors with a glide path to accelerated business growth and success.

Conor Delaney, CEO of Good Life Companies, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Paul and Erik to the Good Life community, and to support their ability to spread their wings and reach their full potential for growth and success. At the core of our organization is a commitment to providing our financial advisors with the ability to lead a truly good life – In what they can accomplish, how they can grow, and how their clients are served. By bringing together a culture of service versus a culture of sales, a unique level of advisor support from day one, and an ability to continuously create the right solutions for different types of advisors, Good Life Companies is increasingly recognized as the new gold standard for what independent advisors expect and deserve."

Paul Castro founded his Riverside, California-based firm, Pathway Wealth Management, after serving in the banking channel for nine years. Pathway Wealth Management delivers fee and brokerage-based services to mass affluent and high net worth individuals and families, with an emphasis on retirement, college and insurance planning, as well as investment management.

Mr. Castro said, "I could not be happier to affiliate with Good Life Companies. As a founder of a new financial advisory business, I may not have all the answers or resources on my own. But with Good Life Companies as an enabling partner, I can enjoy the entrepreneurialism and freedom of serving my clients according to my vision of support, with the confidence and security that comes from the certainty of having comprehensive support that is ready to help me fill in the gaps whenever necessary."

Erik Steudle is an 11-year financial advice industry veteran, and a former bank channel advisor. He has joined Good Life of NOVA (Northern Virginia), an independent financial advisory team based in Arlington, Virginia that has been affiliated with Good Life Companies since May 2018. Founded by Josh Strange, CFP®, the Good Life of NOVA team specializes in serving mass affluent and high-net-worth individuals and families, with a particular focus on current and retired federal government employees, contractors and service members in the Armed Forces.

Welcoming Erik Steudle to Good Life of NOVA, Mr. Strange said, "Having had the pleasure of working together with Erik in the past in the bank advisory channel, and seen the enormous growth that he has generated for his business over the years, I'm delighted to welcome Erik to our team. Bringing Erik aboard Good Life of NOVA provides our team with Medicare planning expertise for our clients, while augmenting our collective expertise in supporting small business owners and non-profits. Moreover, Erik's addition to our team deepens our capabilities in financial, retirement and estate planning, as well as portfolio management. I'm excited to commence a new stage of growth and success for Good Life of NOVA with Erik as our new Senior Partner."

Mr. Steudle said, "I'm delighted to join Good Life Companies as well as the Good Life of NOVA team. I've reached a stage of experience in my career where the best way to advance to the next level is by enhancing my ability to deliver a truly exceptional client service experience, while doing so without the competing agendas and proprietary product sales pressures that frequently come with being part of a larger organization in our industry."

About Good Life Companies

Good Life Companies is an independent hybrid registered investment adviser (RIA) firm that is focused on transforming the way in which financial products, services and advice are aligned with individuals, families and business owners across the country. With 40 professionals serving independent financial advisors and teams across the country and over $4 billion in client assets, Good Life Companies exists to deliver personalized, comprehensive support that goes above and beyond what traditional firms offer, to create a glide path to accelerated business growth and success for independent financial advisors. The firm strives to create a culture of service over a culture of sales, while building a professional ecosystem and community that enables its members to create a good life for themselves, both personally and professionally. For more information, visit GoodLifeCo.com and GoodLifeIA.com

Media Contacts:

Joseph Kuo / Mitch Manning

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4858

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Good Life Companies

Related Links

https://www.goodlifefinancialnova.com

