Good Life Companies Successfully Recruits 12 Former Waddell & Reed Advisors with Over $544 Million in Total Client Assets

READING, Pa., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Life Companies, a family of wealth management firms delivering fully supported independence for financial advisors, today welcomed 12 former Waddell & Reed financial advisors to its platform. Based in the Northern Plains, Mountain West and Southeastern United States, the newly recruited financial advisor businesses collectively oversee more than $544 million in total client assets.

Conor Delaney, Founder & CEO of Good Life Companies, said, "Financial advisors seeking a fully supported experience in the independent channel increasingly recognize the critical need for forward-thinking partners like Good Life that embrace going above and beyond when it comes to advisor support. We're thrilled to welcome this group of advisors to our rapidly expanding Good Life community of successful professionals, and we look forward to helping to accelerate their business growth and success."

Mr. Delaney continued, "By bringing together turnkey solutions, empowering advisors to build their businesses and support client relationships as they see fit and doing so with our multiple affiliation options, Good Life bridges the gaps that may prove too wide for some advisors to cross alone. And through our strong partnership with LPL, we help financial advisors take full advantage of the independent model to grow their business and support their clients. Equally important, we're doing so by redefining the intersection of financial, physical and emotional well-being, viewing financial advice as one part of each individual's broader journey towards fulfillment."

The financial advisors joining the Good Life platform encompass, in alphabetical order:

Michael Copeland of Irmo, S.C.

of Brian Lethert of Billings, Mont.

of Phil Loring, Jr. , Anthony Cisneros , Brian Collins and Anthony Urrutia of Fort Collins, Colo.

, , and of Ty McDonald of Bozeman, Mont.

of Gabriel Penfield of Irmo, S.C.

of Jeff Riegle of Woodbury, Minn.

of Scott Robidoux of Irmo, S.C.

of Leonard Sykes of Great Falls, Mont.

of Heidi Westfall of Salt Lake City, Utah

Fort Collins-based financial advisor Anthony Cisneros said, "The acquisition of our former broker-dealer provided a natural inflection point to review our service providers and partnerships. After evaluating several alternatives across the independent channel, Good Life clearly was the right home for our team and clients. The value and flexibility of their advisor-centric tools and solutions enable us to deliver a best-in-class client service experience as we achieve our long-term growth potential."

About Good Life Companies

Good Life Companies is a family of firms dedicated to changing the ways in which financial products, services and advice are distributed to everyday clients in communities across the country. To stand out in an industry that has been largely commoditized, Good Life Companies passionately believes that being different is necessary to be great.

For Good Life Companies, this means focusing on more than just financial services offered to clients or advisors, with an emphasis on building an ecosystem and community that improves lives. The Good Life culture is centered around a vibrant, upbeat work environment where employees are encouraged to think freely, dress for their day, all while having a strong focus on overall financial health and physical wellness that carries through to how financial advisors and their clients are supported. For more information, please visit GoodLifeCo.com and GoodLifeIA.com.

