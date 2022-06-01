Good Livestock Health Is Good Human Health - Major Uptick in Sales for Leading Provider of Certified Feed Additives as Global Demand Increases: Polifar Group

CHICAGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polifar Group announced a major increase in sales as ranchers and farmers around the world continued to experience growing demand for animal feed. Rampant growth in urbanization and the increased consumption of meat, milk, and eggs across the planet are propelling the animal feed market. And demand for these products is only going to increase with population, igniting further explosive growth. Current estimates forecast these markets growing at a CAGR of 4.90%, reaching USD $460+ billion by 2026 – with the global feed additives market having reached a value of USD 34.9 billion in 2020 alone*. The Polifar Group provides a wide range of high quality, certified-safe feed additives to help the thriving American livestock industry.

Polifar Animal Nutrition Feed Additives

"The livestock feed market has been volatile and expensive for the past two years, and that includes important feed additives," said the Polifar Group. "This is especially true if you're trying to import or export. The global epidemic triggered a major supply chain crisis that has driven up prices on everything, with ocean freight rates, taxes, and import dues being just the tip of the expense iceberg. Our customers are also concerned about supply as labor shortages and demand have driven up the price of raw materials everywhere. Polifar has worked hard to help mitigate these issues and we continue to use our contacts and industry relationships to ensure our clients receive the additives they need in a smooth, continuous, and uninterrupted way."

Polifar Group: Improving Feed Quality, One Ingredient at a Time

Animal feed is provided to domestic and livestock animals, directly contributing to their overall health and thus the health of any animal agriculture product produced, including beef, pork, chicken, eggs, and milk. Polifar specializes in providing feed additives at wholesale prices with full certifications of safety to ensure each additive is pure, safe, and ready for consumption. Additives meet all FAMI-QS, SGS, ISO, and FDA certifications.

Polifar specializes in phosphates, amino acids, trace elements, and a variety of important feed vitamins – offering these as raw components that farmers can use to make their own mixes, or as premixed feed additives used in a 0.2% to 0.5% ratio addition to existing feed, as prescribed by governing laws.

Phosphates: Inorganic salts that are an essential nutrient, like DCP, MCP, MDCP, TCP. Ensures optimal growth, improves gut function, fertility, and aids in bone development.

Inorganic salts that are an essential nutrient, like DCP, MCP, MDCP, TCP. Ensures optimal growth, improves gut function, fertility, and aids in bone development. Vitamins: A range of important vitamins needed by most animals, like Group A, B, C, D3, E, K3, biotin, choline chloride, betaine, etc.

A range of important vitamins needed by most animals, like Group A, B, C, D3, E, K3, biotin, choline chloride, betaine, etc. Amino Acids: The building blocks of proteins and polypeptides, like lysine, threonine, methionine, glycine, valine, tryptophan, isoleucine, histidine, and others.

The building blocks of proteins and polypeptides, like lysine, threonine, methionine, glycine, valine, tryptophan, isoleucine, histidine, and others. Protein: Protein rich, non-GMO corn glutens.

Protein rich, non-GMO corn glutens. Trace Elements: Essential elements that are required but in tiny amounts, like ZnSO4/H2O, ZnCO3, ZnO, Mn, Fe, Mg, Cu, Co, etc.

Essential elements that are required but in tiny amounts, like ZnSO4/H2O, ZnCO3, ZnO, Mn, Fe, Mg, Cu, Co, etc. Functional Additives: Calcium formate used as a feed preservative, preventing the loss of other vitamins and minerals.

For the latest prices and availability of additives, visit the Polifar Group online. Or follow them on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn.

*Statistics sourced from: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/feed-additives-market and ResearchAndMarkets.com.

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

China

Contact: Janey

phone: +86 13913835421

America

Contact: Lincoln

phone: 301 605 2373

SOURCE Polifar Group Limited