Good Neighbor Program Reaches Millions of Community Members Across OmniTRAX Rail Network

News provided by

OmniTRAX

16 Jan, 2024, 07:15 ET

23 market community outreach initiative targets local hunger, housing, critical community services

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTRAX, a comprehensive supply chain, industrial development, and logistics solutions partner, and the rail affiliate of The Broe Group, has completed its 2023 Good Neighbor Giving Program. The annual community outreach initiative included company contributions to 40 local non-profits in 23 markets, expanding access to critical community services for millions of local neighbors across the OmniTRAX rail network.

Continue Reading
Representatives from OmniTRAX and its affiliate Chicago Rail Link present a local donation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository – one of the 2023 OmniTRAX Good Neighbor Program recipients. 40 local non-profits in 23 markets received 2023 Good Neighbor contributions, expanding access to critical community services for millions of local neighbors across the OmniTRAX rail network.
Representatives from OmniTRAX and its affiliate Chicago Rail Link present a local donation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository – one of the 2023 OmniTRAX Good Neighbor Program recipients. 40 local non-profits in 23 markets received 2023 Good Neighbor contributions, expanding access to critical community services for millions of local neighbors across the OmniTRAX rail network.

"The OmniTRAX Good Neighbor Program embodies our company-wide commitment to the communities we serve," said OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente. "Our work goes beyond serving our customers and our communities. It's a team commitment to provide hope and support to those in need, while working with our neighbors to build strong communities."

The annual Good Neighbor contributions culminate the year-long commitment on behalf of OmniTRAX, its affiliate railroads, and corresponding employees to the local communities served throughout the OmniTRAX rail network. Hundreds of thousands of dollars are distributed each year to local non-profits spanning from California to Colorado, Illinois to Ohio, and New Jersey to Florida, with the guidance of our local teams and community leaders. 2023 local community recipients included food banks, fire departments, youth and family services, housing, and women's advocacy services. 

OmniTRAX Good Neighbor Program community donations are further supported by local employee volunteer service from its rail affiliates, including: Alabama & Tennessee River Railway, Brownsville & Rio Grande International Railway, Carlton Trail Railway Company, Chicago Rail Link, Cleveland Port Railway, Cleveland & Cuyahoga Railway, Fulton County Railway, Georgia & Florida Railway, Georgia Woodlands Railroad, Great Western Railway of Colorado, Illinois Railway, Kettle Falls International Railway, Nebraska, Kansas & Colorado Railway, Northern Ohio & Western Railway, Panhandle Northern Railroad, Peru Industrial Railroad, Port of Catoosa Industrial Railroad, River Ridge Railroad, Newburgh & South Shore Railroad, Sand Springs Railway Company, Savannah Industrial Transportation, Stockton Terminal and Eastern Railroad, and Winchester and Western Railway.

Each year, OmniTRAX and its affiliates collaborate with local officials in the communities they serve to identify community needs and the corresponding local non-profits equipped to provide those services. These communities from coast-to-coast are home to OmniTRAX teammates, neighbors, and partners. Through annual contributions of volunteer hours and resources, OmniTRAX Good Neighbor Program strives to model the spirit of being a good civic partner and good neighbor.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.
As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. For more information visit omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group
Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare, and technology throughout 41 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

SOURCE OmniTRAX

Also from this source

OmniTRAX Executive and Rail Industry Trailblazer Concludes Storied Career

OmniTRAX Executive and Rail Industry Trailblazer Concludes Storied Career

Brownsville & Rio Grande International Railway (BRG), an affiliate of the comprehensive supply chain, industrial development, and logistics solutions ...
OmniTRAX Named Operator of South Branch Valley Railroad

OmniTRAX Named Operator of South Branch Valley Railroad

OmniTRAX, Inc., a comprehensive supply-chain and logistics solutions provider, and the transportation affiliate of The Broe Group, has entered into a ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.