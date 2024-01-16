Good Neighbor Program Reaches Millions of Community Members Across OmniTRAX Rail Network

23 market community outreach initiative targets local hunger, housing, critical community services

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTRAX, a comprehensive supply chain, industrial development, and logistics solutions partner, and the rail affiliate of The Broe Group, has completed its 2023 Good Neighbor Giving Program. The annual community outreach initiative included company contributions to 40 local non-profits in 23 markets, expanding access to critical community services for millions of local neighbors across the OmniTRAX rail network.

Representatives from OmniTRAX and its affiliate Chicago Rail Link present a local donation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository – one of the 2023 OmniTRAX Good Neighbor Program recipients.

"The OmniTRAX Good Neighbor Program embodies our company-wide commitment to the communities we serve," said OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente. "Our work goes beyond serving our customers and our communities. It's a team commitment to provide hope and support to those in need, while working with our neighbors to build strong communities."

The annual Good Neighbor contributions culminate the year-long commitment on behalf of OmniTRAX, its affiliate railroads, and corresponding employees to the local communities served throughout the OmniTRAX rail network. Hundreds of thousands of dollars are distributed each year to local non-profits spanning from California to Colorado, Illinois to Ohio, and New Jersey to Florida, with the guidance of our local teams and community leaders. 2023 local community recipients included food banks, fire departments, youth and family services, housing, and women's advocacy services.

OmniTRAX Good Neighbor Program community donations are further supported by local employee volunteer service from its rail affiliates, including: Alabama & Tennessee River Railway, Brownsville & Rio Grande International Railway, Carlton Trail Railway Company, Chicago Rail Link, Cleveland Port Railway, Cleveland & Cuyahoga Railway, Fulton County Railway, Georgia & Florida Railway, Georgia Woodlands Railroad, Great Western Railway of Colorado, Illinois Railway, Kettle Falls International Railway, Nebraska, Kansas & Colorado Railway, Northern Ohio & Western Railway, Panhandle Northern Railroad, Peru Industrial Railroad, Port of Catoosa Industrial Railroad, River Ridge Railroad, Newburgh & South Shore Railroad, Sand Springs Railway Company, Savannah Industrial Transportation, Stockton Terminal and Eastern Railroad, and Winchester and Western Railway.

Each year, OmniTRAX and its affiliates collaborate with local officials in the communities they serve to identify community needs and the corresponding local non-profits equipped to provide those services. These communities from coast-to-coast are home to OmniTRAX teammates, neighbors, and partners. Through annual contributions of volunteer hours and resources, OmniTRAX Good Neighbor Program strives to model the spirit of being a good civic partner and good neighbor.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. For more information visit omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare, and technology throughout 41 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

