The Broe Group's Rail Affiliate, OmniTRAX, Names David Garin Board Chair, Elects OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente to Board

DENVER, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTRAX, one of the largest privately held rail and real estate companies in North America, and an affiliate of its multi-billion-dollar parent The Broe Group, has named David Garin OmniTRAX Board Chairman and elected OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente to its board of directors. The new appointments cap an explosive four-year growth period for the company, marked by network acquisitions, new industrial development, record volumes, and industry-leading safety. Network-wide, OmniTRAX posted 50% growth since 2020 and added new rail operations in strategic growth markets. An expanded base of new Fortune 500 customers has fueled record freight volumes. With a combined market cap of nearly $1 trillion, these new customers have added $5 billion of new rail-served projects to the North American OmniTRAX rail network.

The Broe Group’s Rail Affiliate, OmniTRAX, has named David Garin Board Chair (pictured left) and elected OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente (pictured middle) to the OmniTRAX Board of Directors. With the conclusion of their respective OmniTRAX board terms, outgoing Chairman Cameron Scott (pictured right) and Michael Brothers (not pictured) have been elected to The Broe Family Board. The 2025 elections secure the continuity of leadership and strategy behind the company’s record-setting growth.

"OmniTRAX's record-setting performance can be traced to a bold vision laid out four years ago and the disciplined execution of that business plan," said The Broe Group Founder Pat Broe. "David, Dean, and outgoing chair Cameron Scott have been critical in shaping our strategy and pacing our record-setting trajectory. These new elections secure the knowledge, relationships, and leadership that have been invaluable to our growth."

David Garin's 2019 OmniTRAX board election followed an impressive 35-year Class I rail career, including multiple leadership roles in 19-years at BNSF. Mr. Garin oversaw all sales and marketing responsibilities for BNSF industrial products and cultivated direct relationships with more than 6,000 industrial customers, to pace BNSF's industry leading revenue growth. A staunch advocate of the critical role that "First and Last Mile" rail service plays in growing the North American rail network, David earned industry recognition and committee appointments for his advocacy of short line railroads. Garin's extensive industry relationships and steadfast belief in first and last mile rail have been integral in OmniTRAX's explosive growth.

"Rail is playing a critical role in the transformation of North American supply chains," said former BNSF Chairman and CEO Matt Rose. "The intense wave of manufacturing and distribution nearshoring has companies placing a very high premium on location and logistics efficiency. David Garin's industry relationships and his experience with each link of the North American rail network are ideal to help OmniTRAX meet the evolving market demand."

Piacente, the former CSX Vice President, was named OmniTRAX Chief Executive Officer on February 1, 2021. His appointment to helm one of North America's largest privately held transportation and real estate companies added strategic industry relationships as well as more than three decades of dynamic financial planning, analysis, and multi-commodity expertise across the North American rail network. As CEO, and new board member, Dean manages the daily operations of the company's railroads, terminal services, transload services, acquisition, and industrial development.

"Dean's industry reputation and record of results are exceeded only by the achievements he has earned while leading OmniTRAX," said new OmniTRAX Board Chairman David Garin. "We sought Dean for his extensive leadership experience and industry knowledge and this board appointment ensures that OmniTRAX will continue to benefit from those invaluable resources."

With the conclusion of Cameron Scott's OmniTRAX Board Chair term and Michael Brothers OmniTRAX board position this month, Mr. Scott has been named Board Chair for The Broe Family Board and Mr. Brothers begins a new appointment to The Broe Family Board.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. For more information visit omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare, and technology throughout 41 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

