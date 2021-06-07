GOOD PLANeT Featured on Las Vegas' Truth & Tonic Menu during Restaurant Week

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truth & Tonic, the first fully vegan restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip, will take part in Restaurant Week this year, featuring GOOD PLANeT Foods in all of its noteworthy breakfast and lunch menus. Now in its 14th year, Las Vegas Restaurant Week gives restaurants in the community the opportunity to give back through the culinary arts. The city's finest chefs will offer special three-course prix fixe menus, donating a portion of proceeds to Nevada's Three Square Food Bank June 7-18. GOOD PLANeT, a leader within the plant-based cheese category, and known for superior melt, taste and texture, is a natural fit for Truth & Tonic's striking plant-based menu.

Truth & Tonic is the first of its kind on the Las Vegas strip, offering fully plant-based options with maximum flavor, so guests can indulge guilt-free. With a prominent place on Truth & Tonic's Restaurant Week menu, diners will have a unique opportunity to experience GOOD PLANeT on an acclaimed, nutrient-dense menu. Among the strides the brand has made on its upward trajectory, the brand's growing inclusion in foodservice demonstrates the overall growth GOOD PLANeT Foods is currently experiencing, alongside the rapid growth of the plant-based industry.

"My motivation to use a plant-based cheese at Truth & Tonic Wellness Cafe is to create a vegan menu that is irresistible to all diners. To do that, I needed to surround myself with great, delicious ingredients that people are familiar with, yet still can exceed their expectations," shared Pete Ghione Executive Chef at Truth & Tonic. "Compared to the many other brands of cheese I've tried, GOOD PLANeT is the one that I found tastes the most like traditional cheese made with dairy. Both hot and cold, the textures are creamy and amazing. I'm always looking forward to expanding my menus as the GOOD PLANeT portfolio of deliciousness continues to expand."

The GOOD PLANeT brand offers a wide variety of plant-based products to bring the taste, texture, and meltability of cheese to consumers in all of their culinary adventures. From its inception, GOOD PLANeT Foods launched a new brand of plant-based cheeses and helped to bring more awareness and accessibility to the plant-based foods category – also being Non-GMO, allergen free, vegan, soy free, gluten free and Kosher.

About GOOD PLANeT Foods™

Founded in 2017 with the mission to be and do good for you and the planet, in everything, GOOD PLANeT Foods™ offers premium plant-based cheese products for retail and foodservice applications. Items include Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan, and Sliced Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Provolone, and American. The plant-based cheeses are made from coconut oil and plant starches that help create a superior taste, texture and meltability. GOOD PLANeT Foods provides a healthy alternative to dairy cheese without having to compromise on the joy of dairy cheese. Free from allergens including dairy, nuts, soy, eggs, and wheat, GOOD PLANeT Foods is gluten free, vegan, kosher, keto friendly, and Non-GMO Project verified. Please visit www.GoodPlanetFoods.com for more information. Follow us on social media at @goodplanetfoods.

