Good Soil Unearths Gold: Unveils Gift Guide Showcasing Small Businesses Ahead of Holidays

T.D. Jakes Enterprises

28 Nov, 2023

T.D. Jakes Enterprises Uplifts Minority Entrepreneurs with First Ever Gift Guide Promoted by The Good Soil Movement

DALLAS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T.D. Jakes Enterprises, a social impact holding company, in conjunction with its national initiative, the Good Soil Movement, today announced its first-ever holiday gift guide highlighting a wide array of products in time for the holidays. The Good Soil Gift Guide will go live nationally on Friday, December 1 to help shoppers support small Black-owned and minority businesses. Good Soil members can start uploading their listings today.

As the country looks to bring together support for small businesses during Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, under-resourced and historically marginalized people are often excluded from the conversation and that's precisely why the Good Soilmovement has quickly become the leading platform for small business empowerment.

"Our mission with the Good Soil movement is to grow and impact one million businesses and for those businesses to also reach at least $1 million in revenue throughout their entrepreneurship journey," said Michael Phillips, chief operations officer for T.D. Jakes Enterprises. "As we stand together alongside these entrepreneurs, cultivating prosperity, we're breaking through barriers, proving that the American entrepreneurial spirit knows no color. Good Soil has grown to almost 20,000 members and we are proud of every single entrepreneur that has joined this movement. This list is a celebration of hard work and Black entrepreneurship."

With hundreds of businesses represented, the Good Soil Gift Guide will be free and open to anyone, beyond Good Soil app users. This guide isn't a one-time release but a dynamic, living resource. Launching on December 1st, the guide will remain continuously updated throughout the year, adapting to seasonal shifts and celebrating occasions like Small Business Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, Valentine's Day, etc.

While Good Soil is not responsible for the content of the individual listings, it is ensuring that no illegal products, vice items, or potential pyramid schemes are included — only product and service categories that are deemed generally safe and beneficial.

To submit a product to be featured, the business must join the ever-expanding Good Soil network at the "Impact" level, which is free. The Good Soil Plus App offers exclusive business networking communities, organized by industry and location and gives users exclusive mentorship, fellowship, financing and deals. Learn more here.

The Good Soil Gift Guide can be accessed by consumers here: https://gifts.goodsoilmovement.com

About T.D. Jakes Enterprises
Part of the T.D. Jakes Group, T.D. Jakes Enterprises is a social impact holding company with an innovative portfolio steeped in content creation, cultural change, community development and capital investments. The mission is to create high impact content and opportunities that disrupt convention and culture. T.D. Jakes Enterprises includes work in television, film, books, mentorship, real estate, music and entrepreneurship. Visit https://tdjenterprises.com to learn more.

T.D. Jakes Enterprises

