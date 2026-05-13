GOOD SPRINGS CAPITAL ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN SNYDER ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Springs Capital LP ("Good Springs"), a private investment firm focused on partnering with founders, families, and entrepreneurial management teams in the industrial and services sectors, today announced that entities managed by Good Springs have completed an investment in Snyder Environmental Services ("SES").

Headquartered in Kearneysville, West Virginia and founded in 1979, SES provides specialized environmental and infrastructure services to the public and private water, stormwater, and wastewater markets. SES's capabilities include water, sewer, and stormwater line replacement and installation; pipe inspection, maintenance, and emergency repairs; trenchless rehabilitation services; and treatment plant operations and maintenance.

David Van Geyzel, Managing Partner of Good Springs, stated, "We have been pursuing an investment that addresses the critical need to repair and upgrade aging U.S. water infrastructure for some time and are thrilled to partner with SES. Under the leadership of founder Lee Snyder, SES has built a strong reputation in the essential water and wastewater infrastructure market in the Mid-Atlantic region. With its broad range of capabilities and dedicated team led by Brandon Duriez, CEO, we believe SES is well positioned for continued growth."

Lee Snyder, founder of SES, commented, "I would like to thank our employees for their commitment and hard work over the past forty-seven years. I am excited about the opportunities that will be available to the company, its employees, and customers as SES embarks on its next chapter of growth. Importantly, through our new collaboration with Good Springs, we are aligned with a team that shares our values of professionalism, integrity, teamwork, safety, and continuous improvement."

Brandon Duriez, CEO of SES, added, "Good Springs' experience working with management teams to scale founder- and family-owned businesses, combined with our team's deep industry expertise, positions us well to capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead in our expanding markets."

Udi Toledano, Managing Partner of Good Springs, noted, "Consistent with our investment philosophy, SES's leadership team will continue to drive the business, ensuring continuity in day-to-day operations. With Good Springs' resources and strategic support, we see a compelling opportunity to accelerate growth through a combination of organic initiatives and targeted M&A, further enhancing SES's market position and capabilities."

Stifel acted as financial advisor and Seyfarth Shaw LLP acted as legal counsel to Good Springs. Brook Run Partners acted as financial advisor and Williams Mullen acted as legal counsel to SES.

About Snyder Environmental Services

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Kearneysville, WV, Snyder Environmental Services is a leading environmental and infrastructure services contractor focused on the water, stormwater, and wastewater end-markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. SES specializes in highly technical and mission-critical projects, including large-diameter transmission lines, pipe rehabilitation projects, trenchless utility crossings, and wastewater treatment facilities and pump stations. With decades of experience and a strong reputation for safety, quality, and execution, SES has established itself as a trusted partner for complex infrastructure and environmental contracting projects. For more information about SES, please visit www.snyderenv.com.

About Good Springs Capital

Good Springs, based in New York, NY, is a private investment firm that partners with founders, families, and entrepreneurial management teams leading middle-market companies in the industrial and services sectors. The firm was founded in 2023 through a strategic partnership with The Chickasaw Nation and has made investments in Kimbel Mechanical Systems, Tectonic Engineering, Falasca Mechanical, and Snyder Environmental Services. Guided by a long-term perspective, Good Springs focuses on building strong partnerships with talented management teams and supports them in achieving their next phase of growth through the disciplined application of the Good Springs Growth System. For additional information about Good Springs, please visit www.goodspringscap.com.

Media Contact: Kristina Mayne Floyd, [email protected]

SOURCE Good Springs Capital LP