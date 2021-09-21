Good Things are Coming to Martha.com

Martha.com will also feature products and brands that are deemed "Good Things" which are an encapsulation of the three tenets of the Martha Stewart brand: function and innovation, quality at a value, and beauty.

Through a unique blend of Martha Stewart's 30+ years of experience and best-in-class products, Martha.com aims to bring together everyday solutions for gardening, cooking, baking, collecting, decorating, organizing, celebrating, and more all from the woman who does it best.

"Martha.com is a culmination of my vision for decades. It's a place to buy products I've designed, curated and collected to help get anyone's home, garden and kitchen tasks done efficiently, beautifully, and purposefully," says Martha Stewart. "Martha.com is a limitless source of inspiration, all in one place and this is just the beginning. Much more is on the way – new tools, new applications, new products, and new experiences. We are planning to launch new innovations every month for the foreseeable future."

"With Martha.com, we are focused on using digital technology to extend and enhance the values that have built Martha Stewart into one of the most trusted brands in the world – bringing together a carefully connected set of Martha's favorite products, lessons, and simple, practical advice," said Neil Fiske, CEO of Marquee Brands. "The know how powering this site is more than 30 years in the making and now we're shaping it to be even more useful and accessible through advanced technology. Martha has challenged us to re-invent digital commerce as she re-invented publishing -- and that's what we are going to do."

Martha.com currently has product assortments in the following verticals:

Books

Fashion: Outwear, Footwear

Food & Wine: Fruit, Gourmet Gifts, Meat, Seafood, Wine

Good Things

Home: Indoor Plants, Kid's Furniture, Rugs

Kitchen & Dining: Bakeware, Cookware, Food Prep, Tableware, Barware

Outdoor Living: Gardening, Grilling, Décor, Furniture, and Rugs

Partners: Amazon, California Closets, Canopy CBD, Easy Spirit, Macy's, Martha Stewart Kitchen , Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, Martha Stewart Wine Co., Pretty Litter QVC, Sur La Table and Wayfair

In the coming months, Martha.com will expand its product assortment into Kitchen & Dining, Food, Fashion, Bedding & Bath, Gardening, Pet Care and more. A robust Holiday Shop will also launch later in the year, which will include everything consumers need for holiday entertaining, decorating, gifting and more. For more information, please visit Martha.com .

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high-quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channels, geography, and product categories while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees, and manufacturers through engaging, impactful, strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com . In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Martha Stewart is the Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Her branded products can be found in more than 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations.

