GoodBuy Gear Expands Gently Used Baby and Kid Gear Services to Philadelphia

GoodBuy Gear's Gear-antee ensures each item sold undergoes a thorough quality and safety inspection before being cleaned, photographed and listed on their online marketplace. Parents who sell with GoodBuy Gear make an average of $371, and can choose to earn up to 80% of the profits, or receive up to 90% in GoodBuy Bucks (store credit) to put toward their future baby or child's next milestone. Additionally, sellers can choose to donate their earnings to one of GoodBuy Gear's local non-profit partners.

"We're thrilled to offer our selling services to Philadelphia parents," said Marc Minkler, Vice President of Operations. "Not only are we in close proximity to our existing customer base, but this is also an exciting opportunity to help busy parents, who live up to 50 miles outside of the city, conveniently declutter while saving time and money."

Additionally, the baby and kid gear recommerce brand's expansion more than doubles their inventory, providing a expertly curated selection of New, Open Box, Gently Used and Loved items to parents shopping GoodBuy Gear's nationwide online marketplace.

But it doesn't stop there. GoodBuy Gear's local selling service offerings—and therefore product selection—are only continuing to grow.

"Philadelphia is just our first stop on the East Coast. This new fulfillment center allows us to work toward continued growth and expansion of our storefront collection centers in the East Coast metros, including Washington, D.C. later this year, in an effort to make shopping and selling baby & kid gear sustainable for the planet and accessible to all those that inhabit it." Minkler adds.

GoodBuy Gear's selling services are currently available in Denver, CO, Dallas, TX, Houston, TX, and Philadelphia, PA. To learn more, visit: https://goodbuygear.com/pages/schedule-a-white-glove-pickup-service

For information on how to sell gently used baby and kid gear outside of GoodBuy Gear's selling service locations, learn more about its trade-in program with buybuy BABY® at: https://goodbuygear.com/pages/trade-in

About GoodBuy Gear

Founded in 2016, GoodBuy Gear is a managed marketplace that enables parents to safely and sustainably circulate quality-used baby & kid products they love. Our mission is to give shopping and selling secondhand children's items the convenience and legitimacy it deserves. Learn more about GoodBuy Gear on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

