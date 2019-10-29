Goodbye, Endless Scrolling! Announcing Realtor.com®'s Photo First℠ Feature

For consumers, photos are an essential element of a home search. Realtor.com® has reimagined the listing photo experience to make it simpler and more useful than ever before. Now, with the Photo First feature, buyers can quickly hone in on the photos that are most important to them by simply selecting a feature category: exterior, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, living room or dining room. And thanks to the feature's deep learning-based algorithm, there is no additional work required for the seller or listing agent to optimize photos.

"Imagine a home search that's completely customizable. One where you can choose all the features that are important to you, and not only find those homes quickly, but view those photos first," said Chung Meng Cheong, chief product officer, realtor.com®. "The Photo First feature uses deep learning to optimize and categorize listing photos for each home to simplify the home journey. So, if you're particular about features in your kitchen or bathroom, you can view those photos right away."

Developed by realtor.com®'s mobile and data science teams, the Photo First feature is powered by a proprietary deep learning model for image classification, which enables it to recognize different aspects and automatically associate each photo with the coinciding room. The result is a simple and streamlined interface that users love. In fact, 100 percent of test users preferred the Photo First interface and more than 60 percent engaged with photo categories during testing. The new functionality led to more consumers viewing the home's details and taking the next step to connect with an agent and learn more.

Realtor.com® continues to invest in developing the best-in-class user experience for home shoppers. Today's announcement is the first of several planned AI-powered photo feature updates designed to help make buying and selling a home simpler and more enjoyable than ever.

Photo First is now available on Android and iOS, and will be coming soon to web and mobile web.

About realtor.com®

Realtor.com®, The Home of Home Search℠, offers the most MLS-listed for-sale listings among national real estate portals, and access to information, tools and professional expertise that help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. Through its Opcity platform, realtor.com® uses data science and machine learning to connect consumers with a real estate professional based on their specific buying and selling needs. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today is a trusted resource for home buyers, sellers and dreamers by making all things home simple, efficient and enjoyable. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit realtor.com®.

Media Contact

Nicole Murphy

realtor.com

nicole.murphy@move.com

408-558-7189

SOURCE realtor.com