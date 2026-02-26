Goodbye Fidget Toys: Victor Technology Tackles Classroom Distractions with Innovative Fidget-Integrated Calculators

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Victor Technology, a trusted leader in thoughtfully innovative workplace solutions, is proud to announce the launch of two new fidget spinner calculator solutions; SpinCalc and SpinShield. These innovative products combine everyday calculation with discreet fidget functionality to help students stay focused, engaged, and classroom ready.

SpinCalc Scientific Calculator with Fidget Spinner

Built off the best-selling Victor® Scientific Calculator with 2-Line Display, which is perfect for Algebra, Geometry & Trigonometry, the SpinCalc (Model 940FS) is designed with educators and students in mind. SpinCalc provides a subtle way to channel restless energy without disrupting learning environments, eliminating the need for separate, distracting fidget toys which are banned in many schools. SpinCalc is ideal for classrooms where focus matters most. Offering a practical tool that improves concentration while remaining useful, durable, and appropriate for daily academic use.

SpinShield: Fidget Case Cover for TI-30XIIS

The Victor SpinShield (Model TI30FS) is a protective snap-on case designed specifically for the Texas Instruments TI-30XIIS scientific calculator. More than just a case, SpinShield adds a built-in fidget spinner that supports sensory regulation and stress relief while protecting the calculator from everyday wear. SpinShield offers an easy way for schools and students to upgrade existing calculators with added focus and support without replacing trusted devices.

"At Victor Technology, we understand the challenges educators face in keeping students focused in today's dynamic learning environments," said Greg Palese, Vice President of Marketing at Victor Technology. "By integrating fidget functionality into essential tools like calculators, we're helping schools eliminate distractions without sacrificing engagement or performance. SpinCalc and SpinShield are designed to support concentration, reduce stress, and make learning more productive—and a little more fun."

Designed for Modern Learning Environments

Both SpinCalc and SpinShield reflect Victor Technology's ongoing commitment to thoughtful design, classroom usability, and student well-being. By integrating fidget functionality directly into essential learning tools, these new designs help reduce distractions while promoting productivity and focus.

"At Victor Technology, we're always looking for ways to make everyday tools more engaging," said Douglas Nash, CEO of Victor Technology. "SpinCalc and SpinShield bring a fresh, interactive twist to products people use every day, combining function, focus, and a little fun to help users stay productive and stress-free in the classroom or in the workplace."

Also from Victor Technology

In conjunction with the launch of SpinCalc, Victor is also launching the Sum Buddy, a new colorful calculator featuring large keys, which is sure to brighten your desk. More information can be found at victortech.com.

About Victor Technology

Victor Technology, based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of branded office and safety products. Founded in 1918, the company is known for its innovation and quality, offering a wide range of solutions including printing calculators, scientific calculators, standing desks, clipboards, and desk accessories.

Victor's portfolio includes trusted brands such as Victor, Officemate, and Sharp Calculators. Products are available through major retailers including Amazon, Grainger, Staples, and Office Depot, as well as office supply wholesalers across the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

