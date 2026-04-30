Pouches Aren't Cutting It as Cell Phone Bans Surge - Vaultz® Delivers a Secure, High Capacity Solution for Schools Nationwide

"As cell phone bans accelerate nationwide, schools need reliable tools, not workarounds. Vaultz is a perfect solution." Post this

Built for medium and large classrooms, testing centers, and training spaces, it gives educators a dependable way to collect and secure student devices without the confusion, inefficiency, or privacy concerns that can come with pouches and other lower-security storage methods.

"As more states and districts adopt phone-free learning policies, schools are looking for practical tools that help teachers enforce those policies without adding more disruption to the school day," said Greg Palese, VP of Marketing at Victor Technology. "The Vaultz PB132 gives educators a secure, scalable, and policy‑aligned tool that reduces distractions and helps them reclaim instructional time."

A Purpose Built Solution for Phone Free Learning

Unlike soft pouches or other basic collection systems, the Vaultz cell phone storage solution is built as a secure storage locker, not just a holding device. It stores up to 32 cell phones in clearly numbered slots for fast check-in and retrieval, while the solid front panel keeps devices out of sight for added privacy. For security, the unit includes a keyed locking system with two keys and an anti-theft cable lock slot for anchoring it to desks, carts, or walls. Constructed with aluminum, steel, and protective rubber corner pads, the PB132 is engineered for daily classroom use.

"The PB132 reflects our commitment to building products that solve real problems for real educators," said Douglas Nash, CEO of Victor Technology. "As phone‑free policies accelerate nationwide, schools need reliable tools, not workarounds. The PB132 delivers the security, durability, and consistency districts can count on."

The Vaultz brand is known for secure storage solutions that protect important items, and the PB132 extends that brand promise into the classroom with a product focused on privacy, organization, and reliability.

Vaultz Availability Nationwide

The VaultzCell Phone Storage Solution is available as of today on the Victor Technology website and through authorized education resellers and select retail partners.

Editors, reviewers, and creators interested in the Vaultz PB132 can request samples by contacting [email protected].

About Victor Technology

Victor Technology, based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of branded office and safety products. Founded in 1918, the company is known for its innovation and quality, offering a wide range of solutions including printing calculators, scientific calculators, standing desks, clipboards, and desk accessories. Visit victortech.com for more information.

Victor's portfolio includes trusted brands such as Victor, Officemate, Seat Sack, and Sharp Calculators. Products are available through major retailers including Amazon, Grainger, Staples, and Office Depot, as well as office supply wholesalers across the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

SOURCE Victor Technology