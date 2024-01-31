Goodier Announces Rebranding

New Branding Reflects Company's Growing Role as a Leading Partner to Global Beauty and Personal Care Brands

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodier Cosmetics announced today it has rebranded to Goodier (or "the Company") to reflect the Company's evolution into a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization ("CDMO") for global beauty and personal care brands. Over its 100-year existence, Goodier has grown to become a reliable strategic and product development partner, delivering clinically efficacious performance skincare products and brand support services to its customers.

Greg Torchiana, President of Goodier, said, "We are thrilled to unveil our new brand, which recognizes Goodier as a CDMO+. We are a true partner to our customers, helping them build market-leading products and offering cutting-edge business solutions that allow them to grow brand value, revenue, market share, and profitability. The Goodier name is known for innovative skincare formulations, and we're looking forward to building on our 100+ year reputation of adding significant value to our customers."

Goodier's specialized skincare formulations incorporate the latest ingredients and technologies. The Company develops and manufactures OTC and medical-grade skincare, scalp and hair care, and body and personal care products, as well as 510k topical medical devices, taking these products from concept to saleable, finished goods.

"As a partner to indie, emerging, and established skincare brands, Goodier provides turnkey services ranging from custom manufacturing and innovative R&D to trend forecasting and supply chain guidance," said Rensl Dillon, Vice President, R&D and Innovation. "We're excited for the Goodier name to become synonymous with boosting and driving the performance of top brands."

Goodier is backed by leading middle-market private equity firm Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"). Under Gryphon's ownership, Goodier has professionalized its management team, scaled to 140,000 square feet of manufacturing facilities, and expanded its base of in-market formulas to number more than 600. The Company now collaborates with four of the five market-leading physician-dispensed skincare brands.

Eddie Douglas, Managing Director in Gryphon's Consumer Group, noted, "Goodier stands out as a world-class supplier of customer-centric, creative solutions that build quality companies. We are proud to support the Company under its new brand as it continues to differentiate itself with market-leading capabilities."

In conjunction with the new name, Goodier has launched a new website (www.goodierlabs.com) that showcases its vision, history and accomplishments, along with a tagline – We Formulate Success – that underlines its value proposition. Using the theme Bring, Build and Boost, the site explores Goodier's value proposition and its role as a brand partner.

About Goodier

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Goodier is a premier Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) delivering cutting-edge business solutions to clinically efficacious performance skincare brands. The company offers product development and formulation along with manufacturing capabilities and a suite of brand-support services. As a CDMO, Goodier partners with established and emerging brands active in various distribution channels, including physician-dispensed, medspas, boutique retailers, and DTC e-Commerce. Goodier collaborates with four of the five market-leading physician-dispensed skincare brands. For more information, visit www.goodierlabs.com.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on profitably-growing and competitively-advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, and Software sectors. With approximately $9 billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and executives to accelerate the building of leading companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Gryphon's highly-differentiated model integrates its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time, Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, human capital acquisition and development, treasury, finance, and accounting expertises. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $350 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors.

