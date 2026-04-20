Goodix Unveils Newton Touchpad™ Integrated Touch-and-Force-Sensing Solution for Next-Generation PCs and Tablets

SHENZHEN, China, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As user expectations for PC and tablet interactions continue to rise across work, learning, and entertainment, touchpads are playing an increasingly important role in delivering a seamless experience. Goodix today announced Newton Touchpad™, a new integrated touch and force-sensing solution tailored for high-performance laptops and detachable keyboards for tablets. With highly responsive touch performance and refined pressure sensing, Newton Touchpad™ enables more precise, natural, and intuitive interactions with every tap, press, and swipe.

Speed Speed

Integrated Touch and Force Sensing for Stable, Responsive Control

Goodix Newton Touchpad™ integrates touch and force sensing into a single-chip solution, offering faster touch and force signal response than conventional discrete solutions.

Real-time capacitive force sensing supports static pressure detection, ensuring accurate long-press and file-dragging operations without interruption.

Independent multi-finger force detection algorithms detect the pressure applied by each finger individually, enabling more precise multi-touch input.

Up to 99.9% force linearity enables precise recognition of even subtle pressure variations.

Reliable Performance in Challenging Environments

Goodix Newton Touchpad™ is designed to maintain precise and stable force sensing across a wide range of operating environments. With industry-leading force-sensing stability, it delivers smooth and reliable interaction in extreme temperatures and high-humidity conditions.

Less than 10% force accuracy deviation at room temperature, enabled by high-precision hardware sampling and advanced force algorithms.

An innovative force structure designed to reduce the effects of thermal expansion, contraction, and moisture. Even in environments ranging from -20°C to 60°C with 90% relative humidity, force accuracy deviation remains stable, ensuring smooth and reliable operation in hot, cold, and humid conditions.

Optimized for Efficient Development and Scalable Production

With its innovative single-chip architecture and optimized production testing, Goodix Newton Touchpad™ solution simplifies the full process from module design and assembly to calibration and mass production. The result is faster development, more efficient manufacturing, and improved cost and yield performance for device makers.

A single-chip design eliminates the need for a separate force-sensing IC and additional peripheral components, significantly reducing module BOM cost.

A patented force sensor structure supports SMT assembly, improving manufacturing efficiency.

A uniform full-surface force transmission structure removes the need for coordinate compensation calibration, greatly improving production test efficiency and yield.

SOURCE Goodix