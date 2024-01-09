GoodLeap Announces Closing of $371.6 Million Securitization Bringing the Company's Total to 19

The transaction was the fourth securitization backed by GoodLeap loans in 2023 totaling approximately $1.8 billion for the year.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodLeap, LLC, America's leading digital marketplace for sustainable solutions, today announced the closing of GoodLeap Sustainable Home Solutions Trust 2023-4, a securitization sponsored by Citigroup. The securitization is backed by approximately $371.6 million principal balance of residential solar loans originated on the GoodLeap platform. The securitization received ratings from Fitch Ratings Agency. Joint bookrunners included Citigroup Global Markets, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Bank of America Securities, Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., and ATLAS SP Securities.

Sustainable home upgrades represent an estimated $450 billion annual market opportunity in the United States. GoodLeap leverages its deep expertise in technology and data to make these sustainable home upgrades more accessible for homeowners who are looking to have a positive impact on the planet. GoodLeap's proprietary technology platform is accessed by more than 18,000 sales professionals at the point-of-sale, creating an efficient option for financial institutions to deploy their capital in high-performing ESG assets. GoodLeap works with credit unions, insurance companies, banks and asset managers and has provided more than $26 billion of solar loans and other home efficiency loans through its platform since 2018, empowering over 1,000,000 homeowners to take steps that reduce their carbon footprint.

About GoodLeap
GoodLeap is America's leading marketplace for sustainable solutions, delivering a digital-first experience that is simple, fast, and frictionless. GoodLeap's proprietary point-of-sale technology is actively used by more than 18,000 sales professionals, creating an efficient option for financial institutions to deploy their capital in high-performing ESG assets. GoodLeap has mobilized over $26 billion financing for sustainable upgrades since 2018, empowering countless consumers to live a more sustainable lifestyle. GoodLeap is a proud partner of GivePower, an international nonprofit organization committed to deploying solar-powered clean water and clean energy systems to communities in need around the world. To learn more about GoodLeap, visit, follow and connect with us at goodleap.com.

