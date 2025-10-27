GoodLeap Named One of America's Most Reliable Companies for 2026 According to Independent Research by Newsweek

Comprehensive analysis of 2,400 companies by Newsweek and Statista affirms GoodLeap's mission to make clean energy adoption reliable, affordable, and accessible for all.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodLeap , a leading technology and financing platform for sustainable home solutions, is proud to announce being named one of America's Most Reliable Companies in 2026 according to independent research by Newsweek and presented in collaboration with Statista, the global leader in industry rankings and statistical analysis. The full 2026 list is now available on Newsweek's official website here .

The companies featured in America's Most Reliable Companies 2026 were identified through a comprehensive independent survey of more than 2,400 U.S. participants, evaluating businesses on five key metrics: Likelihood of Recommendation, Ease of Doing Business, Value for Money, Consistency of Deliverables, and Reputation for Dependability.

Reliability is the foundation of long-term success, and GoodLeap's recognition underscores its unwavering commitment to earning and maintaining the trust of its homeowner customers, contractor community, utility relationships and broader stakeholder network. Being included in this list highlights the dedication of the entire GoodLeap team to deliver consistent quality, transparent communication, and dependable results every year.

"From day one, our mission has been to make living sustainably simple and accessible for everyone," said Hayes Barnard, CEO and founder of GoodLeap. "Being recognized as one of America's Most Reliable Companies is a reminder that doing good for people and the planet requires consistency, transparency, and purpose. I'm incredibly proud of our team and the technology we've built to power a more sustainable future."

This milestone comes as GoodLeap continues to scale its technology and financing platform, now serving more than one million homeowners and empowering thousands of contractors nationwide. Through its innovative suite of sustainable solutions including solar, batteries, energy-efficient HVAC, roofing and windows, GoodLeap empowers homeowners to make confident, informed choices in their journey towards more sustainable home upgrades. With GoodGrid™, the fastest-growing virtual power plant network in the U.S., the company is also transforming residential batteries into grid-supporting resources, allowing consumers to earn rewards while strengthening grid reliability.

GoodLeap is a technology company delivering best-in-class financing and software products for sustainable solutions, from solar panels and batteries to energy-efficient HVAC, heat pumps, roofing, windows, and more. Over 1 million homeowners have benefited from our simple, fast, and frictionless technology that makes the adoption of these products more affordable, accessible, and easier to understand. Thousands of professionals deploying home efficiency and solar solutions rely on GoodLeap's proprietary, AI-powered applications and developer tools to drive more transparent customer communication, deeper business intelligence, and streamlined payment and operations. Our platform has led to more than $30 billion in financing for sustainable solutions since 2018. GoodLeap is also proud to support our award-winning nonprofit, GivePower, which is building and deploying life-saving water and clean electricity systems, changing the lives of more than 2 million people across Africa, Asia, and South America. To learn more about GoodLeap, visit, follow, and connect with us at goodleap.com .

Statista produces hundreds of global industry rankings and company listings in partnership with leading media outlets. Its research and analysis service is powered by the data-driven expertise of statista.com, a premier business intelligence portal offering comprehensive market insights, statistics, and consumer studies.

