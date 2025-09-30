GoodLeap Named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World List

Recognition highlights GoodLeap's vision in making sustainable home upgrades affordable while turning households into active contributors to a cleaner, more resilient grid

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodLeap , a leading technology and financing platform for sustainable home solutions, today announced it has been named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World list, which recognizes companies creating measurable social impact through their core business. The acknowledgment reflects GoodLeap's achievements across the four factors Fortune evaluates, including measurable impact, business results, degree of innovation, and corporate integration. The recognition is a testament to GoodLeap's efforts in accelerating the adoption of sustainable home upgrades at a national scale.

GoodLeap's impact by the numbers:

1.3M+ homeowners served through the GoodLeap platform

~20M metric tons of CO₂ avoided (equivalent to roughly 3M passenger cars off the road for one year)

$30B in lifetime utility bill savings enabled for families

165,000+ California homeowners participating in GoodLeap's GoodGrid™ virtual power plant program

2.1M+ people positively impacted across 26 countries via GoodLeap's nonprofit partner GivePower

"Being named to Fortune's Change the World list is a powerful reminder of what's possible when innovation meets purpose," said Hayes Barnard, Founder, Chairman & CEO of GoodLeap. "Our company was built on the belief that small, everyday choices at home can add up to big, positive changes for the world. This recognition reflects the progress we're making together toward a smarter, more sustainable future."

GoodLeap's platform combines fintech, software, and a nationwide contractor network to make upgrades such as solar, battery storage, heat pumps, energy-efficient HVAC, roofing, and windows more accessible and affordable. With GoodGrid™, the fastest growing virtual power plant network in the U.S., GoodLeap also helps turn residential batteries into grid-supporting resources, enabling consumers to earn rewards while contributing to grid reliability.

To view the full 2025 Fortune Change the World list, visit https://fortune.com/change-the-world/ .

GoodLeap is a technology company delivering best-in-class financing and software products for sustainable solutions, from solar panels and batteries to energy-efficient HVAC, heat pumps, roofing, windows, and more. Over 1 million homeowners have benefited from our simple, fast, and frictionless technology that makes the adoption of these products more affordable, accessible, and easier to understand. Thousands of professionals deploying home efficiency and solar solutions rely on GoodLeap's proprietary, AI-powered applications and developer tools to drive more transparent customer communication, deeper business intelligence, and streamlined payment and operations. Our platform has led to more than $30 billion in financing for sustainable solutions since 2018. GoodLeap is also proud to support our award-winning nonprofit, GivePower, which is building and deploying life-saving water and clean electricity systems, changing the lives of more than 2 million people across Africa, Asia, and South America. To learn more about GoodLeap, visit, follow, and connect with us at goodleap.com .

