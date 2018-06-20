Goodman launches US$700m/ R$2.5 billion Partnership in Brazil to invest in prime industrial assets

Goodman Group has been in Brazil since 2012, owning, developing and managing modern high-quality logistics and industrial properties. The establishment of the US$700 million / R$2.5 billion Partnership allows the Group to invest alongside its global capital partners APG, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, First State Super and GIC, who share the same investment horizon and confidence in the Brazilian market.

Cesar Nasser, CEO of Goodman Brazil said, "The Partnership has been established with approximately US$270 million / R$1 billion of existing assets and work in progress that can be developed to deliver over one million square metres of high-quality logistics space. With the Brazilian market experiencing under-supply of modern, high-quality space, we have an opportunity to expand our global platform in Brazil for the benefit of our customers."

"Our local team of 30 people across development, asset and investment management work to build long-term relationships with our global and local customers by providing superior customer service and ensuring that our assets are maintained to an exceptional standard. Our customer base includes companies such as multinational engineering and electronics company Bosch and Brazilian retailer Via Varejo."

Goodman's global strategy focuses on gateway cities around the world, with large populations, growing urbanisation and rising consumerism, where quality locations and properties are scarce. Goodman's global operating platform has US$27 billion of assets across 375 properties and 17.3 million square metres under management, with a team of approximately 1,000 people servicing more than 1,600 customers across 16 countries.

Danny Peeters, Executive Director of Goodman Group, "With Brazil being one of the top ten economies in the world and having a population of over 200 million, it's an important market for a global company like Goodman. Its major cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro display the characteristics we look for in a gateway city."

"The establishment of the Partnership is in line with Goodman's global capital partnering approach and will allow us to expand our global platform in this key market and service our customers from a broad range of industries including automotive, third-party logistics providers, retail and e-commerce."

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Goodman's global property expertise, integrated own+develop+manage customer service offering and significant investment management platform ensures it creates innovative property solutions that meet the individual requirements of its customers, while seeking to deliver long-term returns for investors.

For more information please visit: www.goodman.com

About APG Group NV

APG is the largest pension delivery organization in the Netherlands; its approximately 3,000 employees provide executive consultancy, asset management, pension administration, pension communication and employer services. APG performs these services on behalf of pension funds and employers in the sectors of education, government, construction, cleaning and window cleaning, housing associations, energy and utility companies, sheltered employment organizations, and medical specialists. APG manages approximately €473 billion (April 2018) in pension assets for the pension funds in these sectors. APG works for approximately 40,000 employers, providing the pension for one in five families in the Netherlands (about 4.5 million participants). APG has offices in Heerlen, Amsterdam, Brussels, New York and Hong Kong.

For more information, visit https://www.apg.nl/en

About Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) is a professional investment management organization that invests the funds not needed by the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) to pay current benefits on behalf of 20 million contributors and beneficiaries. In order to build a diversified portfolio of CPP assets, CPPIB invests in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income instruments. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, New York City, São Paulo and Sydney, CPPIB is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At March 31, 2018, the CPP Fund totalled $356.1 billion. For more information about CPPIB, please visit www.cppib.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About First State Super

First State Super is one of Australia's largest profit-for-member financial services organisations. We provide our members with a better financial future through safe and secure superannuation and quality financial advice. Our size enables us to invest in ways that make a positive impact on the economy, the environment and the communities in which our members live, work and retire. Most of our members work in vocational roles that care for our communities. They are nurses, midwives, teachers, police, firefighters, paramedics and others who dedicate their careers to helping others.

We believe that everyone deserves a dignified retirement. Through our financial planning company, StatePlus we provide high quality, affordable advice for members and all Australians. While we're big, we see our members as individuals. We understand the role we play in safeguarding their savings and working with them to plan for the future they want.

For more information please visit: www.firststatesuper.com.au

About GIC

GIC is a leading global investment firm with well over US$100 billion in assets under management. Established in 1981 to secure the financial future of Singapore, the firm manages Singapore's foreign reserves. A disciplined long-term value investor, GIC is uniquely positioned for investments across a wide range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, equities and fixed income. GIC has investments in over 40 countries and has been investing in emerging markets for more than two decades. Headquartered in Singapore, GIC employs over 1,400 people across 10 offices in key financial cities worldwide.

For more information please visit: www.gic.com.sg

