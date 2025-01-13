'Goodnight Moon' and 'SpongeBob SquarePants' stamps to be issued later this year

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service today announced two more stamps it will release in 2025. Additional stamps will be announced in the coming weeks and months. These designs are preliminary and may change. 

'Goodnight Moon'

First published in 1947, "Goodnight Moon" remains a favorite bedtime story for families everywhere. By celebrating everyday rituals rather than fantasy, this iconic picture book revolutionized children's publishing. The pane of 16 stamps features eight images from the book, which was illustrated by Clement Hurd and written by Margaret Wise Brown. Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps.

'SpongeBob SquarePants'

The blend of humor, wit, and absurdity in the Nickelodeon animated series "SpongeBob SquarePants" created by Stephen Hillenburg has made it one of the most beloved television shows of the 21st century. Each episode features the perpetually optimistic and generous main character SpongeBob SquarePants as he embarks on adventures in Bikini Bottom with a colorful cast of characters. These stamps will amuse and delight their recipients, whether your card or letter is addressed to a house across town — or a pineapple under the sea. Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps, with artwork provided by Nickelodeon.

