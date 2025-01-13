'Goodnight Moon' and 'SpongeBob SquarePants' stamps to be issued later this year

First published in 1947, "Goodnight Moon" remains a favorite bedtime story for families everywhere. By celebrating everyday rituals rather than fantasy, this iconic picture book revolutionized children's publishing. The pane of 16 stamps features eight images from the book, which was illustrated by Clement Hurd and written by Margaret Wise Brown. Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps.

'SpongeBob SquarePants'

The blend of humor, wit, and absurdity in the Nickelodeon animated series "SpongeBob SquarePants" created by Stephen Hillenburg has made it one of the most beloved television shows of the 21st century. Each episode features the perpetually optimistic and generous main character SpongeBob SquarePants as he embarks on adventures in Bikini Bottom with a colorful cast of characters. These stamps will amuse and delight their recipients, whether your card or letter is addressed to a house across town — or a pineapple under the sea. Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps, with artwork provided by Nickelodeon.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at select Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. The stories behind the stamps and more are available at stampsforever.com.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 169 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: James McKean

[email protected]

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service