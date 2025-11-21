Goodpath Expands Access to Obesity Management Care and Medications Through New Transparent Offering

New approach connects members to affordable, clinically guided obesity-management care

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodpath , the virtual integrative care clinic for chronic conditions, today announced a new access pathway for obesity management care and medications, if clinically appropriate. The pathway is designed to make evidence-based weight management more financially sustainable for employers. Goodpath's solution simplifies access to FDA-approved medications for obesity care, including Eli Lilly and Company's obesity management medicine, and reduces cost barriers for employers and members at a time of record demand and rising expenses across the obesity-care market.

By removing rebates and hidden fees, the model makes obesity management medication costs more predictable for employers. The program has the potential to reduce obesity management medication expenses by 35% or more for employers, while helping more people begin and sustain treatment. Grounded in clinical evidence, Goodpath's approach ensures that these medicines are used where they work best: paired with multidisciplinary clinical and behavioral support that addresses nutrition, movement, sleep, mental health, and related conditions. Each member is guided by a Goodpath care team spanning more than 20 medical specialties to promote safe, effective, and lasting outcomes.

"Obesity management medications have changed what's possible for people struggling with weight, but access has become the major barrier," said Bill Gianoukos, CEO and co-founder of Goodpath. "Employers are trying to do right by their people without losing control of costs, and patients need more than a prescription. They need structure, accountability, and personalized care. We built this program so both can happen at once."

The program puts that vision into practice, providing employers with a framework to meet growing demand for obesity medicines through a transparent offering. Goodpath's care model delivers on improved health outcomes by integrating expert health coaching, personalized care programs, and unlimited clinical guidance to help members stay engaged, manage side effects safely, and achieve sustainable results.

"Employers continue to tell us they want to better support their employees' health but face real challenges in providing coverage for obesity management medicines," said Kevin Hern, Senior Vice President, Lilly Employer, Lilly USA. "We're excited to collaborate with organizations that share our commitment to removing friction and streamlining options for employers, to expand access to obesity management medicines for people who need them."

About Goodpath

Goodpath is a virtual clinic delivering integrative, whole-person care for chronic conditions, including weight management, musculoskeletal pain, diabetes, digestive health, sleep, mental health and cancer survivorship. Through multidisciplinary clinical care, dedicated coaching, and integrative care models, Goodpath helps members address both symptoms and underlying drivers of health, including nutrition, movement, sleep, and mental well-being. Employers partner with Goodpath to provide scalable care that improves health outcomes and controls costs, with a performance guarantee tied to medical claims reduction. For more information, visit goodpath.com.

