Independent Actuarial Review Validates Goodpath Claims Analysis, Showing 32 Percent Reduction in Employer Medical Costs

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodpath , the leading virtual provider of whole-person care for chronic conditions, today announced new actuarial data confirming that its integrative care programs deliver substantial cost savings and measurable return on investment for employers, as healthcare costs continue to rise and organizations seek proven ways to reduce spend without compromising care quality.

Havarti Risk , an independent healthcare actuarial and strategy company specializing in healthcare analytics, validated Goodpath's analysis for a self-insured employer in the insurance and financial services sector, confirming that participation in Goodpath programs was associated with a 32% reduction in medical claims costs and $1,937 in annual savings per member. Havarti's review verified that Goodpath's methodology met accepted actuarial and health-economic standards, validating both the accuracy of the analysis and the credibility of these savings results.

In Goodpath's broader internal analyses across additional employer groups, the company has observed similar savings patterns, including an average annual savings of $2,300 per member and consistent reductions across inpatient, outpatient, and home care settings.

"Employers are reaching a breaking point with rising healthcare costs, but cutting access isn't the answer," said Bill Gianoukos, CEO and Co-Founder of Goodpath. "This independent validation proves there's another path through connected, whole-person care that expands access and lowers costs at the same time"

Key Findings from Havarti Risk's Validation

32% average reduction in annual medical claims costs per enrolled member

$1,937 average annual savings per member

Additional Results from Goodpath's Broader Employer Analyses

Average savings of $2,300 per member

90% of members report improvement in both physical and mental health outcomes

15–20% enrollment among eligible populations, five times the industry average

Across additional employer groups, including manufacturing and healthcare, Goodpath's internal claims analyses have produced consistent savings. In a manufacturing and retail cohort, annual medical spend declined by 14% among Goodpath members while non-participants experienced a 38% increase, resulting in $2,664 in savings per member.

The Havarti validation reinforces Goodpath's position as a trusted partner for self-insured employers seeking proven solutions to reduce healthcare costs and improve employee well-being. Building on these results, Goodpath continues to expand its whole-person care model across conditions such as weight management, diabetes, digestive health, sleep, and mental health to deliver a more connected, cost-effective experience for employers and their members alike.

Havarti's review was limited to Goodpath's analysis of a self-insured employer in the insurance and financial services sector; all other findings reflect Goodpath's internal analytics.

About Goodpath

Goodpath delivers whole-person care for chronic conditions, including weight management, MSK pain, diabetes, digestive health, sleep, mental health, and cancer survivorship. Through clinical care, dedicated coaching, and a multi-disciplinary care team, Goodpath helps members address both symptoms and underlying drivers of health, including nutrition, movement, sleep, and mental well-being. For more information, visit goodpath.com .

About Havarti Risk

Havarti Risk is an independent healthcare actuarial and strategy company specializing in healthcare cost software, modeling, claims analysis, and program impact evaluation. Based in Indianapolis, Havarti partners with employers, payers, and healthcare innovators to deliver data-driven insights that help measure and manage the impact of clinical and wellness programs.

