GoodPop Brings Cleaned Up Classics to Walmart

Frozen treat brand launches seven items in 800+ stores across 20 states

AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodPop® , the leading frozen treat brand that exists to do good in the world, announces its expansion into Walmart stores, bringing its most popular cleaned up classic frozen treats to hundreds of new aisles across the country just in time for summer.

Walmart will offer seven GoodPop items: classics like Cherry n' Lemonade (Red, White and Blue), Orange Cherry Grape, Orange n' Cream, and Chocolate Vanilla Sandwiches; as well as GoodPop's newest items like Fudge n' Vanilla Crunch, Mint n' Fudge Chip, and Double Chocolate Fudge. All seven items will be available across Walmart stores and on Walmart.com for in-store pick-up in the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, Southeast and Southwest.

Consumers are increasingly seeking healthier options when it comes to their food choices, including frozen treats. A recent survey conducted by McKinsey found that 70 percent of consumers are actively trying to be healthier, and of that group 50 percent are consuming healthier foods to achieve that goal.

"We are thrilled to bring our cleaned up classic frozen treats to Walmart, making it easier for families to find healthier and more delicious frozen treat options," said Daniel Goetz, CEO and founder, GoodPop. "Our team is committed to making the best tasting frozen treats without sacrificing quality, and our expansion into Walmart stores allows us to bring our mission to more communities across the country."

All GoodPop products are either USDA certified organic or Non-GMO Project Verified, made with dairy and gluten free ingredients and made without HFCs, refined sugars or sugar alcohol sweeteners. GoodPop treats can be found in natural and conventional retailers in all 50 states. For a full list of retailers, more information and to shop these new items, click here: www.goodpops.com/store-locator .

About GoodPop®

Since 2009, Austin-based GoodPop® has been committed to using fresh, organic, Non-GMO, real and wholesome ingredients. GoodPop is available in 19 unique, on-trend flavors with mainstream appeal. As the best performing better-for-you novelty brand, GoodPop is a certified B-Corp dedicated to doing good, giving back and making people happy. GoodPop products are available at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Publix, Natural Grocers, Walmart, Kroger, Costco, Thrive Market and more in the United States. To learn more about GoodPop's cleaned up classic frozen treats visit www.goodpop.com .

