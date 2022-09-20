GoodPop Donates 1.5 Million Meals Through Its Pledge Good Foundation and Partnership with Feeding America®

Leading better-for-you frozen treat company encourages everyone to take part this Hunger Action Month

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodPop® , the better for you frozen treat brand that exists to do good in the world, has provided 1.5 million meals* through its Pledge Good Foundation in partnership with Feeding America, with more than 100,000 of those meals going directly to the Central Texas Food Bank, a valued community partner located in Austin, TX, and home to GoodPop's headquarters.

GoodPop team members at the Central Texas Food Bank for Feeding America’s volunteer day. Together they helped to provide 150 boxes and 4,050 pounds of food which equals 3,375 meals provided to neighbors throughout the Austin community. On September 9, GoodPop presented a $25,000 check to the Central Texas Food Bank which will support programs that provide resources directly to the Austin area.

Last September GoodPop kicked off its #PledgeGood challenge to encourage people to post good deeds on social media and its website. For every social media post with #PledgeGood, and every pledge made on its website, GoodPop donated a meal which benefitted Feeding America's 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs across the country.

"We believe everyone should have access to good food, nutritiously and deliciously. Which is why we partner with nonprofits working in America to provide access to meals, nutrition education and food emergency relief after natural disasters," said Daniel Goetz, CEO and co-founder, GoodPop. "We hope that our partnership with Feeding America, and locally with the Central Texas Food Bank, encourages others to get involved and take some kind of action this Hunger Action Month. Our goal is to create a ripple effect that creates positive change. Together we can help the more than 50 million people in our country experiencing chronic hunger and decrease that number."

Locally, 15 members from the GoodPop team participated in Feeding America's volunteer day on August 5 at the Central Texas Food Bank in Austin, where they worked together to provide 150 boxes and 4,050 pounds of food which equals 3,375 meals to local neighbors in need. Last week, the GoodPop team presented the organization with a $25,000 check which will assist in providing resources throughout the Austin area.

"We're on the front line of hunger relief helping more than 60,000 Central Texans each week access nutritious food when they need it the most," said Mark Jackson, chief development officer, Central Texas Food Bank. "We're extremely grateful to GoodPop for supporting our mission. The 100,000 meals they provided has made a huge impact. We appreciate all the good their team has brought to the people we serve."

The partnership with Feeding America and #PledgeGood campaign is part of a larger goal made by GoodPop's non-profit, Pledge Good Foundation to reach five million pledges by 2025.

"Our mission is to 'Pledge Good. Do Good. Feel Good.' and this Hunger Action Month, we hope that people will pledge to take an action like volunteering at their local food bank, hosting a fundraiser or a virtual food drive," said Goetz. "If five million people pledge to do a good deed and we make a donation for every single one, think about how much positive change we can make. This mission is what continues to drive and inspire us."

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Meal claim valid as of 7/1/20 and subject to change.

About GoodPop®

Since 2009, Austin-based GoodPop® has been committed to using fresh, organic, non-GMO, real and wholesome ingredients. GoodPop is available in 15 unique, on-trend flavors with mainstream appeal. As the best performing natural novelty brand, GoodPop is certified B-Corp and dedicated to doing good, giving back and making people happy. www.goodpops.com.

