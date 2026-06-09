Goodreid Investment Counsel Deploys d1g1t to Scale Operations and Digitally Transform the Client Experience

Toronto-based investment management firm deploys d1g1t for portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing, and client engagement

TORONTO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - d1g1t, a leading enterprise wealthtech provider, today announced that Goodreid Investment Counsel, a boutique investment management firm focused primarily on the needs of high-net-worth investors and institutions, has deployed d1g1t's institutional-grade wealth management platform to fuel its next phase of business growth and deliver a more connected digital experience to its clients.

Goodreid Investment Counsel, a Toronto-based private, employee-owned investment management firm with approximately $900 million CAD in assets under management, made the move to d1g1t after using its previous platform for a decade. The firm required a platform that could support greater operational efficiency, portfolio management capabilities, and client-facing digital tools aligned with the expectations of high-net-worth families, individual investors, and institutions.

With d1g1t, Goodreid is using an integrated platform powered by advanced analytics for portfolio management, trading and rebalancing, performance reporting, and client engagement. The intuitive, white labelled investor portal and native mobile app (Android/iOS) empower clients to self-serve, and securely collaborate with their advisor, improving their overall experience while reducing operational overhead. The deployment gives Goodreid the infrastructure to manage diversified portfolios, improve internal workflows, and provide clients with secure access to timely investment information.

"Goodreid has built its reputation on disciplined investment management, personalized asset allocation, and long-term client relationships," said Dr. Dan Rosen, CEO and Co-founder of d1g1t. "Firms with this level of client focus require technology that can support active portfolio management while giving clients the digital access and transparency they expect. We are proud to support Goodreid with a platform designed for complex wealth management operations and a more connected digital-first client experience."

"After a decade on our previous system, we needed a platform that could scale with our business and support the level of service our clients deserve," said Adam Reid, Vice President, Corporate Development at Goodreid Investment Counsel. "d1g1t gives our team the portfolio management, reporting, and client engagement capabilities we need in one platform, while helping us deliver a stronger digital experience for our clients."

The selection of d1g1t reflects a broader shift among investment management firms toward integrated technology platforms that support key components of the wealth management lifecycle such as portfolio oversight, reporting, trading, rebalancing, and digital client access within a unified operating environment. For growing firms, this reduces reliance on disconnected systems, time spent on aggregating data from multiple sources and helps advisors spend more time on investment decisions and client relationships.

About Goodreid Investment Counsel

Founded as Goodreid Investment Strategy in 1986 as part of a large North American brokerage, Goodreid Investment Counsel is a private, employee-owned investment management firm serving high-net-worth families, individual investors, and institutions. The firm provides actively managed portfolio solutions for individuals, pensions, estates, trusts, corporations, charitable and endowment funds, and registered plans, including RRSPs, RRIFs, and TFSAs. Based in Toronto, Goodreid is registered with securities regulators in every Canadian province and serves clients across Canada and the United States.

About d1g1t

d1g1t is a leading wealth management technology provider that helps RIAs, Multi-family offices, Broker Dealers, Custodians, and Bank Advisor Networks transition to a digital business model. Our award-winning Enterprise Wealth Management Platform is designed to transform the patchwork of legacy systems with an integrated platform that drives scale and operational efficiencies across the organization. Powered by an institutional-grade performance and risk engine, d1g1t provides on-demand analytics consistently used across integrated workflows for reporting, billing, trading, compliance, and client engagement activities. d1g1t provides advisors and their clients with the best digital experience available in the market, enabling firms to elevate the quality of their advice and demonstrate its value to clients. Learn more at www.d1g1t.com.

SOURCE D1g1t Inc.