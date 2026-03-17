PWL Capital Selects d1g1t as its WealthTech Partner to Accelerate Growth and Elevate Client Experiences

Fully Integrated Wealth Management Platform Unifies Operations, Freeing Advisors to Focus on Delivering Personalized Client Experiences

TORONTO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - d1g1t, a leading enterprise wealthtech provider, today announced that PWL Capital, a OneDigital Company, headquartered in Montréal has selected d1g1t's institutional-grade enterprise wealth management platform.

Aligned with their mission to deliver highly personalized client experiences, PWL Capital partnered with d1g1t to modernize operations and give advisors real-time insights to make confident decisions and strengthen client relationships. Operating in both French and English markets, PWL Capital required a platform built for multilingual delivery, a capability central to serving its Québec-based clientele. By consolidating portfolio management, trading, performance reporting, compliance, billing, and client engagement on a single integrated platform, PWL Capital will eliminate manual spreadsheet-driven processes, simplify workflows, and create the operational capacity to scale.

"Partnering with d1g1t allows us to streamline our operational workflows to better manage our business, clients, and portfolios," said Phil Casarotto, Chief Operating Officer, PWL Capital. "As we continue to pursue growth, we needed a partner capable of scaling with us. d1g1t's modern, API-driven architecture designed for speed and scalability will allow us to eliminate time-consuming manual processes, while putting real-time data directly in the hands of our advisors, empowering them to make smarter decisions and build deeper client relationships."

Philippe Rouanet, Chief Operations Officer and Co-founder, d1g1t added: "We're excited to collaborate with PWL Capital and proud to support their vision of what modern wealth management looks like. Together, we're introducing system-driven processes, equipping their advisors with superior tools to serve clients more meaningfully, streamlining trading and compliance processes, and building the operational efficiency needed to scale while delivering the digital-first experience today's investors expect."

PWL Capital will leverage d1g1t's enterprise platform, purpose-built to operate fully in both French and English, for its advisor-facing workflows to the client portal and mobile app. This native capability ensures a seamless, consistent experience for PWL Capital's French and English-speaking clients alike. Powered by institutional-grade analytics, d1g1t's enterprise wealth management platform delivers a fully integrated solution providing instant access to critical information, empowering advisors to boost productivity while delivering exceptional client experiences. d1g1t's seamlessly integrated client portal and native mobile app provide white-labeling capabilities, enabling PWL Capital to offer clients real-time portfolio insights, robust reporting, and personalized wealth management resources – accessible anytime, anywhere.

About PWL Capital

Founded in 1996 in Montreal, Canada, PWL is an independent retirement and wealth firm with over $7B in AUM that offers holistic, full-service wealth management expertise to Canadians. For over 30 years, PWL has offered wealth management services, integrated investment management, and financial planning services (tax, retirement and estate strategies) with offices across Canada. For more information, visit pwlcapital.com.

Portfolio Management and brokerage services are offered by PWL Capital Inc., which is regulated by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), and is a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

Financial planning and insurance products are offered by PWL Advisors Inc., and is regulated in Ontario by Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) and in Quebec by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). PWL Advisors Inc. is not a member of CIPF.

About d1g1t

d1g1t is a leading wealth management technology provider that helps RIAs, Multi-family offices, Broker Dealers, Custodians, and Bank Advisor Networks transition to a digital business model. Our award-winning Enterprise Wealth Management Platform is designed to transform the patchwork of legacy systems with an integrated platform that drives scale and operational efficiencies across the organization. Powered by an institutional-grade performance and risk engine, d1g1t provides on-demand analytics consistently used across integrated workflows for reporting, billing, trading, compliance, and client engagement activities. d1g1t provides advisors and their clients with the best digital experience available in the market, enabling firms to elevate the quality of their advice and demonstrate its value to clients. Learn more at www.d1g1t.com.

SOURCE D1g1t Inc.