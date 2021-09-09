GoodTrust Celebrates Grandparents Day 2021 With Special Offer

We all know a grandparent in our lives who has devoted their time to share wisdom, love, and support. This offer is a great way to encourage them to preserve their digital life and wishes or it can be redeemed by a grandparent on their own behalf.

Another way to acknowledge any grandparent's contributions is with a Future Message , which can be a unique and timeless gift. Just go to MyGoodTrust.com and create one - think of it as a digital time capsule. You can schedule it to be delivered on Grandparents Day (Sept. 12, 2021) or on a date of your choosing (e.g. their birthday or anniversary). It's easy for them to receive - like receiving an email - and can be customized with video, images, and text. Your sentiments can be fully expressed in a creative and compelling way.

With the GoodTrust Premium Plan , it's an unlimited opportunity to discover everything GoodTrust has to offer. Whether it's a digital vault that ensures no priceless content is ever lost (e.g. photos, emails, videos, social media, financial accounts) or taking advantage of all the estate planning resources and articles - including the ability to create a free will in less than 15 minutes . It's all in one place.

GoodTrust has partnered with several organizations in service of generating awareness about the importance of end-of-life planning including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs who receive GoodTrust for free. Partners who want to offer GoodTrust to their customers and members should contact the company here .

GoodTrust is the digital will and wishes platform that allows anyone to control and create their digital legacy and estate planning. GoodTrust provides a simple and secure way to manage memories and digital assets for the "afterlife," designate who should have access to it, and create innovative ways to connect the stories of the past with the future. GoodTrust also helps families who have lost someone take care of the deceased person's digital assets through memorialization, asset management or shutting down accounts.

