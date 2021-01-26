GoodTrust Raises $2.3 Million in Seed-Funding Round From Top Silicon Valley Investors; Launched New Digital-Legacy Platform.

Founded by former Google executive Rikard Steiber , GoodTrust provides a secure digital-legacy platform for online accounts, social media, financial accounts, photos, documents and more. GoodTrust provides a straightforward and simple way of managing all these assets today as well as designating and sharing access with loved ones and other trusted third parties to organize, secure, protect and preserve anyone's 'digital afterlife.'

In addition to planning for the future, GoodTrust also helps families who lost someone take care of the deceased person's digital assets by memorializing social media pages (e.g. Facebook), secure photos (e.g. Google Photos), stop subscriptions (e.g. Netflix) and close down accounts (e.g. LinkedIn). GoodTrust also recently launched new features including Last Goodbyes to create a time capsule with an email, social post or video that can be shared after someone passes away.

"The importance of anyone's digital legacy has never been more relevant as our real and online worlds continue to intertwine," said Ben Ling , Founding General Partner at Bling Capital. "I believe the team at GoodTrust is uniquely positioned to solve this global challenge with its innovative approach to protecting those priceless memories, stories and digital assets."

"The events of this past year have reminded us all how important it is to protect our family and our legacy," said Margo Georgiadis , Managing Partner at Synetro Ventures and former CEO and President of Ancestry. "GoodTrust provides a critical service to help everyone protect our personal digital footprint at a time where we all live our lives online more than ever before. We are excited to partner with Rikard and team to realize their boldest ambitions to help consumers at scale."

Mike Kwatinetz , a founding General Partner at Azure Capital added: "People create a will to ensure the division of their physical assets among heirs takes place according to their wishes and GoodTrust enables the same control over digital assets, memories and reputation. Over time, using GoodTrust should prove to be equally as important as the traditional means."

Steiber, GoodTrust CEO, said he's humbled and excited about the endorsement from these knowledgeable and experienced investors.

"We believe that everyone has the right to control their digital afterlife and that your priceless memories and assets do not get lost forever after you pass away," said Steiber. "We have an exciting product roadmap ahead to help preserve anyone's human story in the digital world."

About GoodTrust

GoodTrust, Inc. is a privately held company based in Menlo Park, CA, and the founding team includes CEO Rikard Steiber , serial entrepreneur CTO Markus Thorsveldt , CFO Christian Lagerling and other ex-Googlers like Scott Levitan and Daniel Sieberg . Steiber and Sieberg, also co-authored a book Digital Legacy: Take Control of Your Online Afterlife that was released in Dec. 2020 (Stonesong). Since its founding, GoodTrust has received critical acclaim and press coverage through the likes of the Wall Street Journal, WIRED, VentureBeat, Forbes, Business Insider, BBC News, etc.

You can find GoodTrust at www.MyGoodTrust.com .

About Bling Capital

( https://blingcap.com )

Headquartered in San Francisco and founded in 2018, Bling Capital's portfolio of companies includes Airtable, Lyft, Palantir, Square, Instacart, Gusto, Udemy and many others. It invests primarily in the consumer tech, internet, mobile, marketplace, data, fintech, SaaS and automation sectors.

About Synetro Ventures

( https://www.synetro.com )

Synetro Group is a non-traditional private investment and strategic advisory firm. Founded in 2000 by a team of serial entrepreneurs. Synetro invests in Seed / Series A for technology and business services companies, including companies with professional services revenue.

About Azure Capital Partners

( https://azurecap.com )

Established in 2000, Azure is an early-stage venture capital firm with four active funds under management. It has a portfolio of more than 40 companies including VMware, Bill Me Later, Calix, Cyan, Tripit and The Bouqs Co.

