GoodWe C&I Solution Added to Sunnova's Approved Vendor List for US Market

GoodWe's 50/60 kW inverter improves design flexibility and system performance

DENVER, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodWe Technologies Co Ltd ("GoodWe") (688390:SHH), a global leader in solar inverters and smart energy solutions, announced today that it has been added to the approved vendor list of Sunnova Energy International, Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA) to provide GoodWe's SMT-US inverter for medium- to large-scale commercial and industrial (C&I) sites. This partnership allows GoodWe and Sunnova to meet the growing demand by C&I customers that want to stabilize energy costs, take advantage of IRA production and investment credits, and benefit from selling clean energy.

Already available through Sunnova's extensive distribution network, GoodWe's SMT-US three-phase, 50/60 kW inverter provides improved safety and design flexibility, while also improving performance over the system's lifetime. Meeting safety shutdown standards, the string inverter includes a built-in rapid shutdown transmitter eliminating the need to install additional module-level hardware. It also complies with safety standards with type II surge protection for both DC and AC to prevent voltage spikes. With up to 6 MPPTs and a Max 15A DC input current per string for high-power module compatibility, the SMT-US inverters provide design versatility. While its 150% DC input oversizing, 110% AC output overloading, and 180-980V wide input operating range for improved system uptime throughout the day increase the system's energy output during the system's lifetime. To reduce OPEX costs, the inverter leverages a unique fuse-free design to simplify maintenance and increase reliability.

"GoodWe's C&I inverters offer benefits at every stage of the system lifecycle, from design flexibility during planning to simpler O&M and increased system uptime after interconnection," stated Michael Mendik, Country Manager of GoodWe USA and Canada. "By collaborating with Sunnova, an industry-leading energy services company with national reach, GoodWe is expanding and simplifying access to its products across the US as market demand is on the rise and EPCs are looking for cost-effective and competitive solutions to grow and scale their businesses."

GoodWe provides both residential and commercial solar energy systems that enable households and businesses alike to harvest maximum solar energy and reduce their carbon footprint. For the North American market, all of GoodWe's string inverters achieve safety shutdown standards with a built-in rapid shutdown transmitter, eliminating the need to install MLPE. Its C&I product suite includes inverters, smart meters, and loggers for monitoring, delivering significant economic, environmental, and operational advantages for businesses. GoodWe's SEMS (Smart Energy Management System) platform is a state-of-the-art solution for efficient solar and storage monitoring and management.

GoodWe is a world-leading inverter manufacturer and smart energy solution provider, listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 688390). The company has nearly 5,000 employees globally and has over 71 GW of installations worldwide. GoodWe offers an extensive range of products and solutions tailored for residential, C&I, and utility segments. In 2021, GoodWe was recognized as one of the top three hybrid inverter suppliers worldwide by Wood Mackenzie.

SOURCE GoodWe